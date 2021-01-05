More than just bragging rights is on the line when Chisum and Prairiland hook up on the basketball court. As district rivals, there’s always a little bit more riding on the outcome. On Saturday night, it was the Chisum Mustangs who walked out victorious.
Even though the final score was 58–50, it wasn’t that close in the beginning. The Mustangs started out red hot from the floor as they started eight of nine from the field. They were a perfect six of six on two pointers in the first quarter too.
“We did a great job of being focused from the get-go,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said after the game. “We needed to get off the bus and be ready to play; start fast and try to hold on and that’s what we did.”
Chisum guard Keaston Lawrence made a pair of three pointers on his way to eight first quarter points. The Mustangs looked to be in control as they led 22–9 after the first. The second quarter was a different story, however. The red hot shooting cooled way down and the Prairiland defense held Chisum to only five points in the second.
“We knew Prairiland was going to make some runs and they did,” Temple said. “We had 22 points in the first quarter but they did a great job of holding us to five in the second quarter.”
The Patriot offense struggled all night to find a rhythm as they turned the ball over nearly 20 times in the game, seven of those coming in the first quarter. After trailing 25–10 early in the second quarter, the Patriots went on an 11–0 run to cut the deficit to four. That was the closest the game would be the rest of the way.
“The thing about Chisum is their fundamentals; a good squad,” Prairiland coach Steven Weddle said after the game. “You can’t let them get a 25–10 lead on you. Even though the rest of the way we scored and played, you use so much energy getting back in the game it’s hard to push on through.”
Both teams battled back and forth in the second half. When one team would make a run, the other would answer. The Patriots were deadly from the free throw line in the game. Prairiland knocked down 20 from the charity stripe including 12 in the fourth quarter.
“We know every year when we play Prairiland, it’s a big district game and rivalry. We know its a must win,” Chisum wing Evan Wood said after the game. “Especially this year. We needed this win to start off district 2–0.”
Wood finished with 16 points for Chisum. His teammate Lawrence finished with a team high 17 points. Chisum guard Jett Petkus had seven. Rylan Boutwell and Brayden Brown each had six points. Espn Blyton finished with four and Levi Weems scored three.
For Prairiland, Brooks Morrison led all scorers with 18 points. Gage Bankhead had seven. Mayson Day and Blake Ballard each finished with six points. Brylee Galloway five, Jeremiah Harrison four while Eli Rolen and BraydenNichols each had two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.