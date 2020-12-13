In volleyball, one of the most important positions on the court is the libero, a team’s defensive anchor. And in the Red River Valley, no libero was more steadfast this season than North Lamar Pantherette Noel Rainey. For that reason, she has been named the 2020 All-RRV Defensive Player of the Year.
Rainey’s speed, hustle and ability to make jaw-dropping and accurate digs on balls that appeared like surefire kills was second to none this year, and she consistently made opponents regret hitting the ball anywhere near her.
“She plays with so much hustle; she’s always flying into the wall (and) flying into the stands,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said of her star libero. “That’s something you look for in any volleyball player, but especially a libero.”
Rainey finished the season with 291 digs, 14 assists, 18 kills and 30 aces. Even with North Lamar missing a handful of games due to Covid-19 protocols, her dig total is among the very best in the area.
“My mindset defensively is that I never want to let the ball drop, and that’s how I play every point,” she said.
All season long, the senior Rainey looked like someone who’s been playing defense her entire volleyball career. But that’s not the case. In fact, she’s shined in offensive roles just as much as she’s shined in defensive ones.
“Noel is definitely what I like to call our bulldog,” Upchurch said. “Over the years, I’ve asked her to do just about everything at some point. Whether it’s being a hitter, DS or libero, she always plays with 300% intensity, and she always plays with the same level of excellence. I know I can put her at any position and she’d deliver.
“She’s so competitive that if she was allowed to do everything herself, she would. If she could set the ball for herself and then get the kill, she absolutely would.”
For Upchurch, it’s not just Rainey’s ability to do it all that makes her such a valuable asset, but her willingness to as well.
“She always does whatever we’ve asked of her, and you can’t ask for any more from a player,” the coach said.
On Rainey’s part, she said playing on each side of the ball has its merits. But after playing as defensive specialist last year and libero this year, she said it’s an easy choice which side she prefers playing.
“I love playing defense,” she said. “A lot of people, when they think about volleyball, they just think of the hitters and that’s all that gets noticed, but I think defense is really the most important part of the game. And to save a ball, it gives you an adrenaline rush like no other; there is no feeling like it.”
In 2019, the Pantherettes were anchored defensively by libero Jaycie Proctor, a fantastic defensive player in her own right. With Proctor graduating, the spot was somewhat up for grabs, and Rainey wanted to make sure the spot would be hers for her final campaign with the Pantherettes.
To earn it, though, Rainey didn’t just work to improve her volleyball skills, but her mentality as well.
“Last year, I knew I really wanted that spot, but I knew it’d take some work,” she said. “I didn’t have that bravery needed to play libero, that mentality to go after anything and everything. I wanted it bad, and I did what I had to, pretty much.”
Rainey certainly gained that mentality. At any given point throughout the season, Upchurch said, it was probable that Rainey had bruises somewhere on her body from flinging herself after the ball with reckless abandon.
“When I saw her play libero, it was eye-opening,” Upchurch said. “It was like this was always her calling. … There were times when I’d turn to her during a timeout and ask, ‘No, seriously, are you OK?’ because she would just sacrifice her body to help us win so much.”
Upchurch remembered asking that very question to her star libero when the Pantherettes played Pleasant Grove at home this season. In response, Rainey looked her coach directly in the eyes and firmly responded, “Pain is temporary.”
“Looking back on when she was a sophomore, I would’ve never thought back then that she’d be our libero, and now I can’t imagine her at any other position,” Upchurch said.
In addition to volleyball fundamentals that are second to none, Rainey is also one of the most imposing athletes in the Red River Valley, which allowed her to go toe to toe with anyone.
“In 4A, a lot of the girls we play against are club girls, who play on travel squads,” Upchurch said. “Noel is different in that she doesn’t do that. But she’s such a phenomenal athlete that it doesn’t even matter. Her raw athleticism is what allows her to excel in multiple sports, and it’s what allows her to be one of the best players in a difficult district even though she doesn’t play year-round like a lot of these other girls.”
Rainey also possesses first rate leadership skills, and often acts as an extension of the coach on the court. In every match, she could be seen lighting a fire under her teammates and giving them pointers on things they could be doing differently.
“She really is like a player-coach for us,” Upchurch said. “When she talks, her teammates listen, and that’s because she walks the walk and talks the talk.”
Looking back on her stellar senior season, Rainey said one of the biggest highlights was the team’s win over the rival Paris Ladycats, when the Pantherettes downed Paris in straight sets in Paris’ house.
“Not a lot of people thought we’d win that match, much less do it in straight sets, so that was a great feeling,” Rainey said. “I feel like that was a match where everything came together for us and we played at a really high level. It still blows my mind to think about.”
With her high school volleyball career in the books, Rainey said she’s going to miss the fast-paced intensity of the game and the bonds formed with her teammates. And the team will certainly miss her too.
“Almost every year I have a player who I think, ‘How can I ever replace her?’ and Noel is certainly that this year,” Upchurch said. “Someone always steps up, but I know Noel is a player who I’ll always remember and I’ll always miss, and I’ll probably always be telling stories about her to future athletes to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.