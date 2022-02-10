The Cooper Bulldogs got their week started off on the right foot with a convincing 10-point win over the Como-Pickton Eagles on Tuesday, winning 43-33, before falling to the Alba-Golden Panthers in heartbreaking fashion the very next day, losing by just one point in an overtime thriller.
In the game against the Eagles, Cooper used aggressive, suffocating defense to put Como-Pickton on the back foot.
“It didn’t take us very long to go up by 10 or so,” head coach Erik McNairy said. “We got up 17-7 at one point, and were always able to stay a few possessions ahead of them by putting pressure on them and forcing them into turnovers and bad decisions.”
Leading the charge defensively was sophomore guard Markell Smith, McNairy said.
“This kid was their best player, and ’Kell held him to four points on just one field goal,” McNairy said. “He was stifling. He completely took him out of the game, and that was one of the biggest difference makers for us.”
The end of the game wasn’t without its share of drama, as a Como-Pickton 3-pointer cut Cooper’s lead to just four points in the late stages of Tuesday’s game.
Cooper’s Colin Ingram responded with a clutch jumpshot in the final minutes that helped seal the win, McNairy said.
Ingram led the team with 10 points in a balanced team effort, with Smith and Caleb Anderson each scoring seven points. Canon Ingram, Noah Ramos and Alfred Wilkerson each scored five, and Adryean Finney-Mapps and Sean Patel each finished with two.
“This win officially clinched a playoff spot, which is huge,” McNairy said. “That was one of our big goals at the season’s outset.
“Our confidence has grown so much since the start of the season, and you can see that in the way they play. It’s awesome to watch.”
Against Alba-Golden, Smith scored 15, Wilkerson and Colin Ingram each had seven, Noah Ramos had five, Anderson finished with four points and Finney-Mapps had two.
