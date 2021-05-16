The Prairiland Patriots’ baseball season came to an end Friday at the hands of Boyd following a pair of area round losses, but the Patriots didn’t go down easily, forcing extra innings in the decisive second game, and having opportunities throughout the force a winner-take-all third game.
The first game was a battle, with both teams trading blows. A pair of first-inning runs put Prairiland on the board first before Boyd answered back with two of their own.
A ptichers duel in the truest sense of the phrase, both teams were limited to four hits in the opening game, with Blake Ballard and Mayson Day combining for the strong Prairiland outing.
“Both of them were great tonight,” head coach Brian Peacock said after the game. “Mayson hadn’t pitched in a really long time — I think since before district even started — so I’m extremely proud of him.”
Prairiland’s first run of the game came when Blake Lewis scored on a Boyd passed ball, and the second came when Byayden Nichols scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Caleb Jameson.
The team’s third and final run came when Brooks Morrison hit a solid line drive, scoring Lewis.
The team competed throughout though, and the final score isn’t wholly indicative of their performance at the plate. Some innings saw the Patriots strand runners, and others saw well-hit line drives and grounders that unfortunately were hit directly to defenders.
“I think we hit the ball well tonight, all things considered,” Peacock said. “A lot of those balls went straight into (Boyd’s) gloves, but sometimes that’s baseball.”
In game two, the Patriots gave Boyd everything they had, fighting back from a 4-0 deficit to force extra innings. Three runs came in the fifth, with Morrison, Jacob Veal and Brylee Galloway driving them in; and the fourth came in the sixth, when a Boyd error allowed Eli Rolen to score.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” Peacock said. “They grew so much over the course of this year and I’m just really excited for next year.
“One of the things we’re going to talk about is how to carry this momentum over into next year.”
Peacock thanked the team’s trio of seniors: Galloway, Rolen and Ballard.
“They each meant so much to this team, and they each filled unique roles.” he said. “Brylee was a terrific outfielder and one of the more consistent hitters on the team. Blake was a great presence on the mound for us, and started about half our games for us. And Eli was our sparkplug; a lot of times we had big rallies, the turn could be traced back to him. And of course he was an absolute bulldog as our go-to relief pitcher.”
