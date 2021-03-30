For roughly nine years, Justin Milton has served Rivercrest ISD in a plethora of roles both inside and outside the school’s athletic department. Now, he’s taking the next step and will oversee the school’s athletics as the new athletic director.
Hired in 2012, Milton began his coaching career as an assistant coach and junior high school math teacher. It wasn’t long after that that he took over as the head girls’ basketball coach, a position he’s held ever since, while also wearing a number of other hats over the years.
“Over the last six years, I’ve been head girls basketball coach, the track coach, the tennis coach — I’ve basically done whatever’s been asked of me to help this school district,” Milton said.
Milton will continue serving as head girls basketball coach and cross country coach now that he’s athletic director, though he said he will no longer work at Rivercrest’s alternative school due to the administrative duties of the athletic director position.
The last few years also saw Milton working closely alongside former AD Lance Connot as the girls sports coordinator, a position that he said has helped prepare him for his new role.
“Especially during football season, when Lance relied on me to take care of some more of the administrative duties,” Milton said.
Milton said he learned from Connot, and plans on carrying on the winning tradition Connot set that saw all six major team sports — football, baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and volleyball — make the playoffs in the last full school year.
“Lance helped create a tradition here, and he led by example,” Milton said. “I’m excited to carry that on.
“I want every coach here to know that I’m here for them to help them with any issue they’re having,” he said. “I take pride in always working hard, and that’s what I’ll do in this new role. I love these kids, I love this school and now I want to carry on and build on the legacy that Lance Connot left here.”
