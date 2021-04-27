Playing to keep her season alive, Chisum Lady Mustang Peyton Holland had perhaps her best outing of the season Saturday against rival Prairiland, throwing a commanding one-hitter. But as impressive as she was, she was upstaged by Lady Patriot ace McKenna Guest, who dominated with the rarest of pitching feats: a perfect game.
With Chisum looking to force a tiebreaker and the Lady Patriots looking to seal up the fourth and final seed in the playoffs, Prairiland came away with a 2-0 win in the pitchers’ duel to end all pitchers’ duels.
“Normally we all have a ‘we have to win this’ mentality, but for this game, I really came into it with a killer mindset,” Guest said. “I told myself that I had to go out there and take everything that I can. … And Peyton’s a really good pitcher; she can shut batters down pretty well. So I knew I had to be on my game.”
The first inning went by in just a handful of minutes, with Holland retiring the side by forcing two groundouts and a popout, and Guest striking out a pair and fielding a line drive. It was far from the only time an inning would pass in the blink of an eye.
The first Prairiland baserunner came in the second inning, when Lady Pat Randi Crawford drew a walk. It didn’t amount to anything, though, as Holland quickly retired the next two batters to get out of the inning.
The lone hit of the game, and the only two runs, came in the third. Jayme Potter, a late addition to the batting order as starter Kirsten Bridges nursed an injury, recorded the only hit of the game, leading off with a single.
“We’ve put Jayme in the lineup throughout the year from time to time,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “Every time she’s come in, she’s found a way to make an impact. As a freshman, she’s done a great job stepping into her role and making something happen when called upon.”
A pair of costly errors would haunt Chisum, as Grace Unruh would lay down a sacrifice bunt but then reach base safely, after the routine throw to first base sailed over first baseman Karli Shelton’s head. In the next at-bat, sophomore Lanna Riney laid down a sacrifice bunt and an attempt to hold the runner at third resulted in the ball being thrown into left field, allowing both runners to score and Riney to reach third base.
Holland would get out of the inning by retiring the next two batters, but the damage was done.
All the while, Guest continued to dominate. Only once over the course of the seven innings of play did she set down the side without recording a strikeout.
“I really liked my curveball and I also used my rise-ball a lot,” Guest said after the game. “I feel like most of the girls on the Chisum team chase the rise-ball a little bit. I can usually get my rise-ball working pretty good, and it really worked for
me tonight.”
Guest was so dominant, in fact, that only two Chisum at-bats were even relatively close plays at first base. Those came in the fourth inning, when Holland was narrowly out on a sharply hit grounder to third base, and in the sixth on a similar play from Emma Garner.
“My defense definitely backed me up today,” Guest said with a smile.
In the fifth inning, Chisum catcher Hannah Ford attempted to reach on a bunt, but she was called out when she ran into the ball after laying down the bunt.
The game ended with back-to-back strikeouts for Guest, followed by a raucous celebration by the Patriot fans in attendance as Guest’s teammates mobbed her in their dugout.
“It was a great feeling,” Guest said. “I’ve thrown no-hitters before but never a perfect game. And that’s really special.”
Guest struck out 11 Lady Mustangs in the perfect outing, throwing just 63 pitches. Of those 63 pitches, 57 were strikes — a rate of just above 90%.
“I can’t say enough about the job she did today,” Morris said. “She came out focused and stepped up in a really big game.”
For Chisum, the loss marked the end of a season that saw tremendous growth as the year went on. A young group that endured some growing pains early in the season, they consistently improved each day, eventually becoming one of the better offenses in the Red River Valley.
“You can’t be anything but proud of them,” Chisum head coach Denise Holland said with tears forming in her eyes. “This season they learned a lot about being competitive and competitiveness and what it takes to be hungry for that and actually bring it to the table. I think you’ll start to see the tides turn, because they’re realizing what they’re capable of.
“Two runs on two bunts? I thought we played really well today, but when you’re playing a good team like (Prairiland), it’s going to come down to who makes big plays first or who messes up first, and today that went in their favor.”
The loss also marked the final game seniors Kaci Williams and Jordyn Lawson would play in red and white for the Lady Mustangs, and the duo was honored before the game for senior night.
“I’ve had Jordyn for four years and Kaci for three, and they’ve both been huge leaders for us,” Coach Holland said. “This is the best season (Jordyn) has had. Great performance at the plate, great leadership in the outfield — she’s definitely the most improved player of the season.”
Coach Holland also pointed to the way Williams stayed positive and continued to help the team, even as a serious hand injury kept her out of the batting order for much of district play.
For the Lady Patriots, the win ensures the team a spot in the playoffs, as they’re set to square off against Bells in the bi-district round, beginning Thursday at home at 6 p.m.
“I told the girls a while ago that when you get to this point, records are thrown out the window and it’s any team’s game on any given night,” Morris said. “We’re going to practice on the things we need to work on over the next couple of days, we’ve scouted Bells — they’re a very good ball club — and hopefully we can take those things we’ve learned about them and give them a run for their money.”
