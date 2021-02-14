If ever there was a team that was unfortunately derailed by Covid-19 in 2020, it was the North Lamar Panthers baseball team. One of the most senior-laden teams in all of Texas last year, the Panthers had the goal and a very real possibility of making it to the state tournament. This year, the team’s mindset is best described with two simple words: unfinished business.
“Nothing has changed,” North Lamar senior second baseman Jace Cooper said. “Making state is still a goal of ours, and something we’re still very much able to accomplish. We still have the same mindset and same mentality. It just makes us even hungrier.”
Last year, the Panthers featured 12 seniors. This year, the team is much more balanced in terms of experience, with an almost even split between inexperienced and experienced players, head coach Bric Steed said.
“Our younger guys are still really good, and our more veteran players will help show them the ropes,” he said.
While not a slouch offensively by any means, the identity of this year’s Panthers will reside in their defense and pitching, Steed said. At nearly every position, the Panthers boast phenomenal fielders capable of making jaw-dropping run-preventing plays.
“Our defense is really strong, and even though I’d say we’re strong all-around, that’s probably what we’re best at,” Cooper said.
Some of North Lamar’s surest gloves include shortstop Tripp Thoms and Cooper.
“I’ve always been a defensive-minded coach,” Steed added. “If my teams can hang their hat on one thing, I want it to be good, solid defense. We spend a lot of time developing defensive players and then we try to create offense.”
On the mound, the Panthers also boast some bona fide aces. Chief among them are Trent Nickerson and Cody Ausmus, both of whom have already committed to pitch at the collegiate level. The duo is expected to comprise one of the most fearsome pitching duos in the Red River Valley, and can be expected to take a lot of pressure off the offense with the way they can drastically limit the other teams’ bats.
“We have a lot of pitchers who throw at a high level, and you’re a strong team if you have that many guys who can throw that well,” Steed said.
And at the plate, North Lamar still has the offensive weapons to make noise too, with the most notable bat being Andy Kirk, who has also signed to play collegiate ball.
Also able to smack the ball to great effect are Jackson Brasseux, Cason Blease and several others.
“In general, I think we’re a really well-rounded team,” Cooper said.
North Lamar knows its district won’t be a cakewalk. In fact, it’s perhaps the toughest 4A district in the state, as North Lamar, Pleasant Grove, Paris, Pittsburg and Liberty-Eylau will all be jostling for the district crown, and each with a legitimate shot at it too.
“We know that every game will be a playoff game, pretty much,” Steed said. “But we like that because we know it’ll make us even better in the long run. We all beat each other and anyone is capable of winning any night. To be at the top of the district and consistently win here you’ve got to be playing great baseball, but we’re definitely capable of that.”
