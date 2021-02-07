After last year’s softball season was cut short before it really even got started, a sense of unfinished business permeates this year’s Chisum Lady Mustangs. And with a number of key players returning and talented new players rising through the ranks, the team is ready to put things together for a big 2021.
“Our players are itching to get back on the field after last year,” head coach Denise Holland said. “You never imagine that the season could just come to a complete halt, and that was something we all had to come to terms with last year. … We’ve got a lot of positive energy heading into this season now, and our girls are ready to get going.”
Several of the players who are ready to make an impact for the Lady Mustangs are freshmen and sophomores, Holland said. In fact, there are so many young players that Chisum is able to field a junior varsity squad for the first time in several years.
“That’s great for our program because it shows that we’re growing, and we’ll be able to develop younger players for even more success down the road,” Holland said.
The team also has a number of returning players, such as Kaci Williams, Jordyn Lawson, Hannah Ford and Kelsea Ball.
“A lot of these girls have played together for a long time, and I think that’s going to be big for their chemistry on and off the field,” the head coach said.
The Lady Mustangs are a speedy bunch, and will be able to rely on their legs to find runs and base hits with their elite quickness.
“This team probably has more speed than we’ve ever had across the field,” Holland said.
“Watch out for us on the basepaths,” Williams added with a smile.
With the added talent coming up from the junior high ranks, the team will also have more versatility, Holland said, allowing them to put the ball in play more and score more easily.
If the team runs into any bumps in the road, it will come from the fact that the team doesn’t have a dedicated pitching specialist. Williams, one of the top second basemen in the area, Peyton Holland, a utility player who can play throughout the infield and outfield, and a few others have experience pitching, but the team lacks a bona fide ace that can guarantee surefire outs.
“We don’t have that one pitcher where pitching is their big thing,” Holland said. “I do have girls that can, though. And they understand that their responsibility is to work together as a group. That it’s going to take all of them to get the job done. We’re not going to be able to rely on one particular person for that.”
One hole the team will look to fill is the centerfield position, and though Holland said she’s not sure yet who will take that important spot in the outfield, she said she has plenty of options to choose from.
Looking ahead to the season, Williams said the team will take things one game at a time, though she added that she’s looking forward to the showdowns with the rival Prairiland Lady Patriots.
“I’m just really excited for this season,” she said. “I think it’ll be a fun one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.