If all had gone according to plan, the Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team would have faced off against Hughes Springs on Tuesday. But at the time that the game was scheduled to start, Prairiland’s gym sat empty.
That’s because Hughes Springs withdrew at the last minute due to a Covid-19 outbreak on its team.
Prairiland will next be in action this weekend at the North Hopkins Tournament, which also features the Chisum Lady Mustangs.
