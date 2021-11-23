paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats easily handled Dallas Lincoln on Saturday, winning by 19.

Jaelyn Lee and Garrius Savage combined for 47 points, with 33 of those coming from Lee.

Jagger Moore added 13 in the effort, with most coming in the fourth quarter.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

