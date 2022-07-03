Over the past few years, athletes at Paris High School have become well acquainted with Matt Green, the Wildcats’ powerlifting coach and strength and conditioning coach. Now, he’s taking a larger role in the school’s athletic program, becoming the department’s first athletic performance coordinator.
In his new role, Green will be working with athletes at all Paris ISD campuses, with his focus varying from school to school.
“At the lower level, I’ll be working with kids on how to move properly; body mechanics, running form, simple body-weight exercises and things of that nature,” he said. “At the higher levels like the high school is when we introduce them to the weight room and build strength, speed and conditioning to the sport that they’re playing.”
The position is a new one for Paris ISD, and Green said it’s a role that many larger schools have been adding in recent years.
“This is a step to getting the athletics here at Paris where we ultimately want them to be, which is competing at the highest level possible and excelling across the board,” he said.
With Green now putting all his attention to developing Wildcat athletes in his new role, he’s stepping away from both teaching and coaching the powerlifting team, with assistant football coach Lonnie Norton stepping up to lead the lifting team now.
“I’m excited to take on this new role, and I’m excited to help our athletes reach their full potential,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.