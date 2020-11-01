The North Lamar Panthers found themselves once again matched up with another district opponent ranked in the top five in the state. This time it was the Gilmer Buckeyes, who came into R.L. Maddox stadium with thoughts of another deep playoff run. Add all of that together, plus the fact they have a date with the Pleasant Grove Hawks next Friday to determine the district title, and you have two different scenarios that could’ve played out.
In the first possible scenario, Gilmer could completely overlook the Panthers. North Lamar hasn’t scored a point in their previous four games. If you factor in quarantine and the bye week, it’s been nearly two months.
The second scenario is indeed what happened though. Gilmer took this opportunity to make a statement going into their game with Pleasant Grove as they defeated North Lamar 54–0 on Friday night.
This time, though, it was the North Lamar special teams that helped Gilmer out. The first instance came on the second possession for the Panthers. Facing a fourth down, they were in punting formation. Junior Dawson Dority was prepared to punt from his own 31 yard line.
The snap , however, never made it to Dority’s hands. It was low and skipped through his legs. Dority picked it up at the five and tried to make something happen, but was tackled right there. Two plays later, the Buckeyes were in the end zone.
The next possession for North Lamar resulted in a punt as well. This time, the ball was picked up at the 50 yard line by Gilmer. After some fancy running and great blocking, the Buckeyes had another touchdown.
The third special teams mistake came on the next possession. Once again Dority was faced to punt. This time, the defense broke through the line and blocked the punt. Gilmer once again got the ball at the five-yard line of North Lamar. By the end of the first quarter, the Panthers trailed 28–0 but only gave up 100 yards of offense.
“Everything else we were fine except our punt team,” coach Cooper Crowell said about his special teams on Friday night. “When you do it as many times as we do and they got as many shots at us as they did, they’re going to just find a way where the well breaks eventually.”
Normally one of the more consistent parts of their game, this was the first time all year that North Lamar had a break down on the punt team.
“I feel like it’s helped us a lot this year,” Crowell continued. “Most of the time we’re punting from our territory and we usually flip the field.”
The Panthers did throw the ball a lot more than they had in previous weeks. Dority threw the ball 20 times, connecting on five. That number doesn’t tell the story, though. There were a handful of other passes that were caught but jarred loose by the Buckeyes’ defense for an incomplete pass.
Perhaps his best throw of the night came on a crossing route by Ayden Exum, who found a soft spot in the defense. They tried the play on the previous drive but Exum had the ball pop out on a vicious hit from the corner back. This time, though, they connected for a 25 yard gain.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, that was one of the few highlights for the game. North Lamar will close out the regular season next Friday night at Spring Hill.
