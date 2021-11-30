Building up a big lead at your opponents’ gymnasium can be a difficult task. But as the North Lamar Panthers found out on Saturday after watching an imposing 16-point lead shrink to just six midway through the fourth quarter, maintaining that lead can be just as hard.
Maintain it the Panthers ultimately did, however, as North Lamar held on to beat Clarksville 58-50 on the second day of the Clarksville Thanksgiving Invitational.
The early goings of the basketball game were controlled by the Panthers, who used an aggressive defense to limit Clarksville’s shot attempts.
Meanwhile, on the offensive side, Isaiah Acevedo started the game blazing hot, using his speed to get to the rim and the free throw line, and showing some range by draining a 3-pointer in the opening quarter as well. When the two teams entered the second quarter, Acevedo had more than half of his team’s points, with eight of North Lamar’s 15.
Though North Lamar established itself early, the Tigers were able to get into the game themselves, thanks in large part to the work done in the post by big men RK Minter and Jayden Reed-Rose.
“We got killed on the boards,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “It felt like more than half their points were coming after offensive rebounds.”
The second quarter was a much improved period by the Tigers, as they were able to break through North Lamar’s press and had a great deal more shot attempts in the second quarter.
Though the Tigers still had a hard time finishing plays, with more than their fair share of layups and shots from point-blank range failing to go down, they were able to cut the lead down to just one point on a putback by Reed-Rose with about four minutes left in the quarter, and briefly tie the game on a putback by Octavio Resendiz. But a great finish in traffic by Panther Devin Offutt sent North Lamar into halftime break with a slim two-point lead.
The Tigers’ inability to finish at the rim came back to bite them in the third quarter, when they were limited to 10 points despite having several looks from in close.
“It’s something we need to work on,” Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr. said. “You can’t miss that many shots and hope to win many games against good teams like this.”
North Lamar’s Anden Rangel came alive in the quarter, scoring seven points to help his team jump out to a 16-point lead, and with seconds to go before the end of the quarter, North Lamar led 43-27, and closed the quarter with a still-commanding 12-point lead.
That lead would not last long, though. Clarksville came into the fourth quarter and immediately turned things around. The team began pounding the paint with much greater effectiveness, and when North Lamar’s defense began collapsing down low, the Tiger big men started kicking the ball out to Amarion Black and Jamarion Williams for 3-pointers.
A turnaround floater by Minter from the high post with about five and a half minutes left cut the lead to six, and Clarksville’s already-raucous fans roared their approval.
That was as close as Clarksville would get, however, as the Panthers responded by rattling off seven unanswered points, and outscoring the Tigers 9-7 down the stretch to win by eight.
Acevedo led North Lamar with 16 points and Offutt had 15. Rangel scored nine, Cason Fendley had five, Jaxon Spangler and Kacen Baker each had three. Riley Reaves, Dawson McDowell, Blake Hildreth and Jack Johnson all had two points.
“It wasn’t pretty towards the end there, and I think we’ve got to learn how to play with a lead, but I was proud of our guys overall,” Allen said. “We’ll get better at it; that’s what these early games are for. And Clarksville is a good team.”
