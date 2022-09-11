There are some nights where everything just seems to go right for a team. And then there are other nights where that doesn’t even begin to cover it; where things just don’t go well — but historically so. On Friday, the Cooper Bulldogs had one of those nights.
Facing off against the Lone Oak Buffaloes, the Bulldogs won their homecoming game in jaw-dropping fashion, combining an electric offense with a spirited defense to come away with the dominating 73-18 win.
The Bulldogs got out to a fast start. On the game’s opening drive, the Cooper defense stood tall against Lone Oak, and from there, it didn’t take too long for the scoring floodgates to open.
On just the team’s second offensive play of the game, Markell Smith found room to run on a sweep to the far sideline and blew past all Buffalo defenders with a burst of speed for a 70-yard touchdown run. The extra point was true, and Cooper led 7-0.
It was barely a minute later that Smith added to his team’s lead.
After the Cooper defense forced a quick three-and-out, Smith returned the ensuing punt 60 yards back into the endzone. Not even halfway through the opening quarter, Cooper led 13-0.
“Every time I get the ball, my goal is to score it,” Smith said after the game. “I think it was really big to get those two early touchdowns, because that set the tone and we were full-throttle the rest of the game.”
Another defensive three-and-out, which featured some excellent pass coverage by Bulldog Keywine Denson, was followed by another quick score.
After fielding Lone Oak’s punt back to the 35 yard line, Canon Ingram cut to the sideline and was home free.
Early scores became a trend for Cooper in the first half. Not only did the team score on every single possession, but they did so incredibly quickly. Of all their first-half possessions, the longest it took them to score a touchdown was three plays.
“I honestly think we’re the most explosive team in the region,” Ingram said. “We’ve got four or five guys who can all take it to the house from anywhere, and tonight everything that we gameplanned worked for us.”
“Those guys are all tremendous with the ball, but what I think sets them apart is something that maybe isn’t apparent during the game but becomes apparent when watching film, and that’s how good they all are without the ball in their hands,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena added of his talented backfield. “They’re great blockers, and each one plays really stinking hard for the others.”
Ingram’s big touchdown was followed by one from Denson that came after a big run from quarterback Colin Ingram.
Lone Oak added a score themselves late in the quarter, but Cooper still went into the second already with a full game’s worth of points, leading 27-6.
The Bulldogs added to that lead just seconds into the next quarter, as Adryean Finney-Mapps ran the ball in from 23 yards out to stretch his team’s lead to 34-6.
Finney-Mapps made a big impact on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he was one of a handful of Bulldogs to find the endzone, but he also contributed several big punt returns.
And defensively, he came through in the third quarter by forcing and subsequently recovering a fumble, leading to one of Canon Ingram’s scores.
“He’s got the tools to be a really impactful player on both sides of the ball, and he was terrific last year as just a freshman,” Castorena said. “I think you’re seeing him start to become more consistent this year and figuring things out. … The sky’s the limit for him.”
Lone Oak used a long, methodical drive downfield to add another touchdown of their own, but that was followed by two more Canon Ingram touchdowns, one coming again on the first play of the drive and the second coming on the second play of the drive.
“The biggest deal with Canon is that he’s a physical runner,” Castorena said. “He accelerates with that ball, and that’s what the great ones do.”
If there was one area that Cooper left things to be desired in the opening half, it was defensively in the secondary, as the pass-heavy Buffaloes were able to beat them over the top for big plays, resulting in 18 first-half points for the Buffaloes.
“We weren’t happy with the defense in the first half,” Smith said. “Coach challenged us at halftime, he said he didn’t want us to give up any more points in the second half, and that’s what we went out there and did.”
Canon Ingram’s second touchdown of the second quarter put his team up 49-12, and then minutes later he once again scored, this time from 55 yards out, and once again on the very first play of the drive.
The Bulldogs began running the clock in the second half, content to not score quite so immediately. They did, however, continue to score on every single drive.
Smith opened the second half off with a touchdown from 35 yards out, Finney-Mapps scored one on a five-yard run up the middle near the end of the third and then Jackson Fogelberg added one more in the fourth quarter for good measure.
“It feels amazing to get a win like this, especially on homecoming,” Smith said with a grin. “We were trying to get the school record. We didn’t quite get that, but still — it was a great game.”
The win is the 21st consecutive regular season win for the Bulldogs, who won the final eight games of the 2020 season and then went a perfect 10-0 last year. With district play on the horizon, Canon Ingram said his team’s confidence couldn’t be higher.
“We’re on another level,” Canon Ingram said. “We don’t want to lose, and that’s just our mindset — that we’re going to come out and do whatever it takes to get the W.”
