Cooper Bulldog Canon Ingram runs downfield for one of his four touchdowns on Friday.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

There are some nights where everything just seems to go right for a team. And then there are other nights where that doesn’t even begin to cover it; where things just don’t go well — but historically so. On Friday, the Cooper Bulldogs had one of those nights.

Facing off against the Lone Oak Buffaloes, the Bulldogs won their homecoming game in jaw-dropping fashion, combining an electric offense with a spirited defense to come away with the dominating 73-18 win.

