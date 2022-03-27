Chani Sonntag was magnificent in the circle for the Cooper Dogettes in their Friday softball game against Cumby, as she didn’t allow a single hit in her team’s low-scoring 2-1 victory.
A hit batter followed by a Cooper fielding error gave the Lady Trojans their only run of the day, but Sonntag was flawless in her pitching, and two more hits batters and a pair of walks were the only baserunners she allowed the remainder of the game.
She finished the game with an incredible 15 strikeouts.
Cooper drew first blood in the top of the first when Presley Limbaugh scored on a passed ball, and the Dogettes took the lead later in the fifth inning, as Limbaugh beat out the throw to score on a grounder by Kenzlee Randle.
Limbaugh led the way at the plate, batting a perfect 3-for-3 and drawing a walk.
