Each year, Lamar County Habitat for Humanity provides affordable housing to families in need, and in the coming weeks, people will be able to help the organization reach its goals by taking part in the Helping Habitat Golf Tournament, scheduled for Sept. 19 at Pine Ridge Golf Course.

The tournament will have a shotgun start of 1 p.m., with an optional dinner following the event. The cost of entry is $40 per player, and half of the entry fee going to support Habitat for Humanity.

Prior to the tournament, players can take part in the longest drive and closest to the pin contests. To register, call 903-785-8076.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

