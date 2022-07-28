CalebAJ6I9787.jpg

Prairiland's Caleb Jameson is one of two local baseball players to make a Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team. He was named to the second team, while North Lamar's Jackson Brasseux was named to the 4A honorable mention team.

 Paris News File Photo

Honors continue to roll in for area baseball players, as Prairiland’s Caleb Jameson and North Lamar’s Jackson Brasseux were both recently named to All-State teams by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Jameson, the All-Red River Valley MVP, was named to the TSWA All-State Second Team. His ERA of 0.204 and his strikeout total of 132 were tops among all 3A pitchers, and he threw three no-hitters over the course of the season. At the plate, Jameson hit .325 with a .476 on-base percentage.

