Honors continue to roll in for area baseball players, as Prairiland’s Caleb Jameson and North Lamar’s Jackson Brasseux were both recently named to All-State teams by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Jameson, the All-Red River Valley MVP, was named to the TSWA All-State Second Team. His ERA of 0.204 and his strikeout total of 132 were tops among all 3A pitchers, and he threw three no-hitters over the course of the season. At the plate, Jameson hit .325 with a .476 on-base percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.