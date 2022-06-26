Throughout Texas high school baseball, there is a relatively small number of pitchers who are truly great enough to give their team a legitimate chance against any team in the state. And at North Lamar High School, the Panthers had one of those pitchers in the form of junior Jackson Brasseux.
Brasseux dominated on the bump for his team in 2022, posting a terrific ERA of 1.9 and striking out 82 batters in 46 innings, giving him an incredible strikeout per inning ratio of roughly 1.8. He plowed through opposing batters with ease, and helped lead the Panthers to a stellar 2022 regular season.
For his excellent play, he has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Pitcher of the Year.
Brasseux was always an athletics-minded child growing up, and from a young age he was involved in not only baseball, but football, basketball and tennis as well. However, as he got older, baseball stood out above the other sports he played. He credits his father, as well as a youth coach he played for in the Houston area, as key figures in his early love for the game.
“It was probably around eight years old that my dad got me into it,” Brasseux said. “He’s a big baseball guy himself, and so I think his love and passion for the sport really just rubbed off on me. … I also had a coach who was also one of my friend’s dad, and he also had a lot to do with me getting really into it.”
After a strong 2021 season that saw Brasseux establish himself as a key player for the Panthers, he entered the offseason with vigor and determination.
“I leapt into the offseason and immediately got on the grind,” he said. “I wanted to develop physically to really take my game to the next level. I think I did that. … I didn’t have too many individual goals, but as a team we wanted to win district and go pretty deep in the playoffs. Even though we didn’t do that, I still think we had a successful season, and I think we had all the potential to accomplish both those things; we just weren’t consistent enough.”
On the mound, Brasseux possesses a great four-seam and two-seam fastball, a devastating and sharply-breaking slider and a nasty curveball to boot.
“The key is to get ahead early in the count,” Brasseux said of his mentality when pitching. “Once I’m ahead, don’t give them anything they want to hit.”
“Simply put, Jackson has special skills and abilities,” North Lamar head coach Bric Steed said. “His velocity is extremely high and he’s got great command. He’s really able to pepper the strike zone and put the ball right where he wants it.”
Brasseux’s work in the weight room and bullpen paid off, as it quickly became apparent. In his first start of the season, which came in his team’s district opener against the rival Paris Wildcats, he was magnificent. He threw a complete game two-hitter, making quick work of the Wildcat batters.
And while that was certainly a dominating start to his 2022 campaign, Brasseux and Steed each point to another game as his strongest showing. Each agreed that the junior pitcher was at his best in a district game against the defending state champion Pleasant Grove Hawks.
“Against PG, my last start, things were really working for me,” Brasseux said. “I feel like i’d been steadily getting better all throughout district play and in that game, things just clicked for me. … I only got to pitch like four innings because I ended up having to go out early due to a back injury that was nagging me, but while I was in I struck out a ton of batters and just felt like everything was working.”
Throughout the season, it wasn’t uncommon for Brasseux to leave before completing the game, even in outings where he was dominating, as he so often did. According to Steed, this was by design.
“Player development is a big thing for me,” Steed said. “I know that Jackson’s talents will take him far beyond the high school level of the game, and so I’m careful to be mindful of his health and do everything I can not to jeopardize his future in the game, while also putting us in a good position to win.”
The fact that his inning count was lower than many of the other aces throughout the area, but still had more strikeouts than many area pitchers with far more innings, Steed said, is indicative of just how talented he is.
“He’s definitely a swing-and-miss kind of pitcher,” the coach said, “His stuff is good enough that most batters at this level really just can’t contend with it. That’s why we always felt so good with him on the mound. When he was on, we always felt like we had a chance to win, regardless of who we were playing.”
And though Brasseux is Pitcher of the Year, he was no slouch at the plate either, hitting .413 and leading his team in hits.
Perhaps no hit was bigger for him this year than the go-ahead RBI double he smacked in the 13th inning of an instant classic against Liberty-Eylau.
“That was an incredible experience, and I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a game like that,” Brasseux said.
Looking ahead to his senior year, Brasseux said he once again has high expectations for the Panthers. And with him on the mound, any goal is achievable.
