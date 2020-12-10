The first two quarters of play between the Chisum Mustangs and DeKalb Bears were fairly close and tightly contested on Tuesday. That would quickly change in the second half, though, as Chisum would utilize some stellar defense to create space between themselves and DeKalb, ultimately pulling away with a big 73-50 victory.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with seven lead changes in the opening period. The Mustangs were able to end the quarter up six, though, thanks to a late surge led by junior point guard Keaston Lawrence, who scored a pair of field goals in the final minute of the period.
The second quarter was more of the same. The Bears always stayed within striking distance, and though they didn’t tie or take the lead back in the second, they cut the deficit to a single possession on multiple occasions.
By the end of the quarter, though, Chisum had marginally extended its lead, and entered halftime up eight.
While DeKalb managed to keep the score close throughout the first half, it didn’t take long for that to change in the third.
“I think we played OK in the first half, but we turned the defensive intensity up in the second half, and that led to easy offense,” Chisum wing Evan Wood said after the game.
After a pair of breakaway layups for Mustang Zaquavious Price, Lawrence connected with a cutting Wood with a beautiful no-look pass that pushed the lead to double digits for the first time, 49-39.
“Man, Keaston’s court vision is something else,” head coach Brian Temple said. “That kid is one of the best passers I’ve ever coached. He’s a special talent.
“Not only is that sort of thing fun to watch, but it makes it so much harder for opposing defenses too. If we’re playing unselfish basketball, we’re extremely tough to beat.”
Barely a minute prior, Lawrence had just fired off another impossible-looking pass, that one to senior Levi Weems, who finished at the rim after a nice pump fake.
The third quarter is also when the game got to be a bit chippy and physical. With both teams driving into the post for the majority of their points, hard fouls became an increasingly common occurrence, and both the Bears and Mustangs found their way to the free throw line repeatedly throughout the quarter.
The Mustangs attempted 14 free throws in the quarter, nailing half of them. As play got more and more physical, tempers occasionally flared, and technicals were called against both teams over the course of the third quarter.
“I don’t know if I’d say we expected it to get as physical as it did, but I think when you have two good teams playing one another, and each one likes to play that style of basketball, that’s what can happen,” Temple said.
Price, who finished the game with 23 points, scored in every which way, draining long range shots and driving into the paint with seemingly equal frequency.
“I was just having fun with my teammates out there,” he said with a smile.
Wood closed the third quarter with a three-pointer, and by the start of the fourth quarter, the eight-point halftime lead had ballooned to 17.
Wood would go on to finish the game with 18 points, several of which came from putbacks following offensive rebounds.
“We lost our two biggest rebounders from last year,” Wood said. “I knew coming into this season I would have to step up on that front.”
Sixth man Jett Petkus, who finished the game with 11 points, helped put the ice the victory when he came into the game and promptly hit two three-pointers in the span of about 30 seconds. He’d previously knocked down a long-range bucket in the first quarter as well.
“He provided such a lift off the bench for us, hitting multiple threes throughout the ,” Temple said.
Lawrence finished with 10 points, Weems had six, Derek McCarty and Rylan Boutwell each scored two and Espn Blyton finished with one.
“This was a good win,” Wood said. “We’ve got to keep building and getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.