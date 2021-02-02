It was a good weekend for the Paris Wildcat and North Lamar Panther powerlifting teams. Both shined at the eight-team competition hosted at Paris High, with the Wildcats coming away with the gold.
Among the 123-pound weight class, Wildcat Jakovi Dabbs placed first, lifting a total of 960 pounds across the squat, benchpress and deadlift.
Two Panthers placed highly in the 148-pound weight class. Brayden McCormack placed second in the class, lifting a total of 875 pounds, while Ryan Bell finished right behind him in third, lifting 760 pounds.
The 165-pound weight class was crowded with Panthers and Wildcats who excelled, including Panther Hayden Justice, who placed first in the weight class after lifting 1,145 total pounds.
Also placing in that weight class was Wildcat Corbin Martin, who lifted 1,115 pounds to place second; Wildcat Kadyn McDonald, who placed third after lifting 1,035 pounds; Panther Buddy Posey, who finished in fifth place after lifting 915 pounds and Panther Maliki Tillery, who finished right behind his teammate in sixth place with a weight total of 895.
In the 181-pound weight class, Wildcat Reggie Ellis placed third, lifting 1,040 pounds; Wildcat Lyric Tredwell finished right behind him in fourth after lifting 1,030 pounds; fellow Paris High lifter Michael Herring placed seventh by lifting 890 pounds and Panther Cannon kent placed ninth by lifting 775 pounds.
A pair of Wildcats — Keshawn Wallace and Patrick Roland — placed first and third respectively in the 198-pound weight class after lifting 1,395 and
1,175 pounds.
For his efforts Wallace was named the most outstanding lifter across all heavyweight divisions.
The 220-pound weight class was another one populated with a plethora of student athletes from Paris and North Lamar. Wildcat Jailen Franklin lifted an even 1,300 pounds, and for his effort earned second place in his weight class. Wildcats Chandler Sikes and Trenterious Tennon placed third and fifth, respectively, after lifting 1,290 and 1,230 pounds. Meanwhile, Panthers Maverick Brown and Remington Brown placed 10th and 12th, lifting totals of 1,040 and 970 pounds.
Panther Carter Renfro placed fourth in the 242-pound weight class, lifting 1,335 pounds.
In the 275-pound weight class, Wildcat Devin Moten placed second by lifting 1,405 pounds. Panther Jason Perigrina finished eighth, lifting 940 pounds.
And among competitors in the 308-pound classification, Panther Braeden Wilkins finished third, lifting 1,270 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.