In the world of baseball, you sometimes hear sports analysts describe a pitcher as being, “near unhittable.” This past year, Prairiland Patriot Caleb Jameson was as close to unhittable as you’re likely to ever see.
In his 2021 junior campaign, Jameson was stellar on the mound. Finishing the season with an ERA of 0.97, a WHIP of 1.2 and 110 strikeouts, Jameson propelled his team with his brilliant pitching. For his efforts, he’s been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Pitcher of the Year.
“Finishing with an ERA under 1 is really, really impressive,” head coach Chris Peacock said. “To do that means not many people are getting hits off you, and most of the time you go out there, you’re throwing a shutout.”
Like so many of his friends, Jameson began playing as early as he possibly could, when parents enrolled him in tee-ball. While the game remains a hobby for many, for Jameson it became a passion.
“Everything about it appealed to me,” he said. “I really liked the game itself, and way the team would come together to win every game we could.”
When Jameson arrived at Prairiland, it didn’t take him long to make an impact. In his freshman season, he showed that he was already among the best pitchers in the area, and had the potential to get even better, as he finished with an ERA of 2.3, earning the All-RRV Newcomer of the Year distinction for his strong play.
Immediately after that season ended, he got to work improving even further.
“I worked on my strength, trying to get my velocity up,” Jameson explained.
“He’s an extremely hard worker, and he loves to put in the time to get better,” Peacock added. “Putting up those types of numbers is just a testament to that work.”
He was ready for a breakout season in 2020, but unfortunately Covid-19 dashed those hopes.
“I felt we were going to be pretty good,” Jameson said. “The biggest thing though is that we were going to be a really young team, and I feel like we needed that experience. So we were all a bit behind.”
Despite starting the year a bit on the back foot as a result of the lost sophomore season, Jameson said he’s proud of how the team came together and grew over the course of the season.
And though Jameson said the team as a whole started the year a bit behind, on an individual level he said he was ready to go, having stayed sharp in the offseason thanks to his tireless dedication and the time he spent with his travel team in 2020.
“We were eyeing a district championship (at the start of the season,” Jameson said of the expectations for 2021. “We want to win every game and we believe that we can win every game; we’re confident and that’s the goal going into next year.”
A selfless player, Jameson said he doesn’t particularly care about personal benchmarks, only aiming to help the team any way he can.
“I just wanted to go out there with a good attitude and good focus and hello the team the best that I can,” he said. “Even on my bad days, I want to still pick everybody up if I can.”
On the mound, Jameson has a fastball that’s hard for just about anyone to catch up to. And when he needs to mix up the batters, he switches to his wicked curveball, a pitch he’s named “The Hammer.”
“When I needed a strikeout, I could always turn to The Hammer,” Jameson said. “(Catcher Brooks Morrison) always did a great job of blocking it back there.”
Early in the season, Jameson tossed a rare no-hitter against Commerce.
“The funny thing was, I didn’t even know that was a no-hitter,” he said. “I walked a few guys and in the second I loaded the bases on two walks and an error, I think. It was a really good game though.”
Though he finished off Commerce with one of the rarest feats a pitcher can achieve, Jameson said he actually felt like he had better command of his pitches in a pair of one-hitters he tossed over the course of the season.
Another of his signature performances this year came against the arch-rival Chisum Mustangs.
Jameson tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 13 Mustang batters in the process, allowing four hits and walking just two.
“The ERA is impressive, but those strikeout numbers are really, really impressive too,” Peacock said. “Caleb wasn’t just getting these guys out; they were having a hard time even making contact against him.”
And as Jameson continued to dominate, his team relied on him to be close to perfect.
“We knew that when he was pitching that was as close to a guaranteed win as we were going to get,” Peacock said.
And Jameson seemed to thrive in high-pressure situations, raising his level of play even further when the stakes were the most intense.
Late in the regular season, Jameson gave one of his best performances, shutting out an incredibly potent Rains offense with seven strikeouts to give the first-place team their first loss of district play.
Even in the team’s season-ending loss to Boyd, Jameson was magnificent. In the last game of the season, he pitched seven innings, only allowing one earned run in the process while striking out 10 batters.
“He doesn’t shy away from the big moments, which is a testament to his composure,” Peacock said.
Looking to the future, Jameson said he knows he can take his game even further, and Peacock concurs.
“It’s scary to think that he can get even better, but it’s the truth,” the head coach said. “He’s one of the youngest guys in his class, so just the physical maturity and continuing to get stronger will allow him to become an even more dominant pitcher, if he continues to put in the work.”
Jameson is confident that better things are in store not just for him, but for the team as a whole. The Patriots turned heads this season by making it out of the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Next year, Jameson said, people can look to see Prairiland go even further.
And though he still has a year of high school left, Jameson said he’s already begun thinking about the possibility of baseball beyond the high school level.
“I’ve always known I’d want to play at a higher level,” Jameson said. “I want to take the game as far as I can, and past college too, if I can.”
