In volleyball, it’s rare to find players who can “do it all,” so to speak. Players that play at a truly elite level both offensively and defensively are uncommon, and many teams are lucky if they have one such player. For the Prairiland Lady Patriots this year, there were two.
TJ Folse and Reese Parris, the Lady Patriots’ tandem of senior middle blockers, absolutely excelled this year. Folse finished the season with 304 kills, 57 blocks, 84 digs and 26 aces. Parris tallied 263 kills, 63 blocks, 71 digs and 35 aces over the course of the season. Folse led the entire Red River Valley in kills this season, and Parris finished right behind her, with the second most.
Not just the two most explosive offensive forces in the Red River Valley, the pair also proved to be two of the best defensive forces in the area too, as only one player across the seven local teams — Chisum’s Chloe Prestridge — finished with more blocks.
For their efforts, the duo have been named Co-MVPs of the Red River Valley.
Both began playing volleyball in seventh grade. For Folse, she picked up the game following in the footsteps of older sister Caitlyn Folse and brother Jonathan Folse, and quickly fell in love.
“I’ve been playing since seventh grade,” she said. “I got into it kind of following in the footsteps of my sister and brother, and the rest is history.”
Parris first got into the sport at the junior high level on a whim, since not as many sports are offered at that level, she said. It didn’t take long for her to become enamored with the game.
Both Parris and Folse are multi-sport athletes, and have played for the Patriots in a number of athletic endeavors. For both, though, volleyball holds a special place in their hearts above the other sports.
“Volleyball for me was that sport that, for me, I never got tired of playing it,” Parris said. “With it, I never get to a point where I want to stop playing or ever feel burned out like I do with the other sports.”
Heading into their senior year, the duo knew they had big shoes to fill. With 2019 All-RRV MVP Baylor Sessums and Defensive Player of the Year Madison Clark gone to graduation, they knew it would fall on them to lead a young, reloaded Lady Pats team.
Rather than back down from the challenge, though, the duo relished it.
“We knew headed into this season that we’d have to step up,” Parris said. “We knew that if we wanted our team to go to a higher level, we’d have to be examples of higher-level players.”
In order to better step into those leadership positions and fill some big shoes, a lot of work went in behind the scenes, the pair said. One of the ways the pair helped elevate the level of the team was by introducing teammates to plays they learned playing club league volleyball.
“We did summer workouts really early on, and we started doing plays then,” Folse said. “With the communication that we had, we didn’t even look like a new team because we all clicked together so easily.”
The process was a repetitive one but a rewarding one too, Parris said.
“If we want to work on a play, we can’t just work on it once,” she said. “We hammer it out, focus on it and fix what needs to be fixed until we know we’ve got it.”
The work behind the scenes paid off, and it didn’t take long once the season started for the duo to blossom into two of the most dominant players in the entire Red River Valley.
“Reese and TJ do a lot of things well,” head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “One of the things each of them learned to do extremely well was read opposing defenses. They can really cut a defense up and put the ball basically wherever they want.”
One match where their skills were on full display was in the team’s dramatic five-set victory over Rains, the team that would go on to share in the district title with Prairiland.
Folse had 19 kills in the match, and Parris finished close behind, racking up 15.
“That was a great match, and I think we both played really well,” Parris said of her and Folse’s performance. “Rains was such a good team this year, too. So getting a win like that — and at their place — that really showed us what we were capable of.”
Both Folse and Parris have cannons for arms, and could deliver resounding kills to any spot on the court. Their offensive game extended beyond that, too. Both were adept at timing blocks, and Parris was named the 12-3A District Blocker of the Year.
The duo’s impact was also felt in ways that can’t be quantified, Vanderburg said.
“They also both showed excellent leadership this year. Reese was more of a vocal leader, whereas TJ was more quiet and would lead by example with her actions.”
The two players and close friends readily acknowledged their different leadership styles, and chuckled at Folse’s soft-spoken nature.
“We had this joke that if TJ had something she wanted to say, she could just tell me and I’d tell everyone for her, because of how quiet she is,” Parris said. “TJ is really soft-spoken, but she’s loud in the way she plays. And then you look at me, and I have no problem yelling at somebody.”
And indeed, they are close friends. Not only have the pair taken part in athletics together since middle school, but they also have spent the last several years playing together in club league volleyball, first for TNT Volleyball Club, and then together for Texas Invasion Volleyball Club.
“We’re really close, because we’ve been playing sports together for such a long time now,” Parris said. “I definitely think that helps us even more on the court, because of the way we communicate so well.”
Looking back on their stellar senior season, the aforementioned Rains victory remains atop both players’ favorite memories. Other matches that they consider favorites are their victory over Pleasant Grove and their victory over North Lamar.
The Lady Patriots downed the Pantherettes in an early season cross-county matchup, and Parris said the win served as something of an affirmation for the team
“It’s always a good feeling when you can beat a team that’s bigger than you, both in terms of the size of the school and just the height of the players, because they really did have size on us and we’re not a tall team,” Folse said.
After graduating from Prairiland, Parris will continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level, having recently signed her letter of intent to play for Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Folse is still weighing her options, she said, and deciding what school would be the best fit for her athletically and academically.
“I’m going to miss the friendships I made through volleyball here, but I know I’ll carry those with me wherever I go,” Parris said.
