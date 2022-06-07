Softball is a huge part of local sports and what better way to spend the summer than to watch the Girls Softball League of Paris play slowpitch softball?
Locals Steven and Stacy Hill have run the Girls Softball League of Paris since 2004, after taking over from the original owners who established it in 1976.
The Girls Softball League of Paris is a slow-pitch softball league for local softball players to learn and develop skills for the sport. The league’s age groups range from young children to an adult women’s league. Last year, a 76-year-old woman played softball on a team, Hill said.
Hill wants kids to be involved in something during the summer time instead of sitting at home doing nothing. The league teaches responsibility and teamwork for all participants, guiding young athletes to be responsible and show coaches and teammates respect.
“I want them to get off the couch and make new friends,” he said. “I take my team out in the middle of the field and I tell them when it’s all over with, you need to be friends even with the other teams.”
The league is a family-friendly environment and great place for girls to make new friends who can last a lifetime.
“It’s family-friendly out here; it’s a genuine family environment, and I absolutely love that,” said Travis White, head coach of the Shock Wave team.
“It’s an instructional league. We have a bunch of girls that are high school players mixed in with girls who have never played before,” White added. “Our high school girls can kind of help the girls who’ve never played before along.”
The organization is a great way to keep kids motivated and active during the summer.
In fact, North Lamar ISD donated its old softball scoreboard for the organization’s use, which Hill is excited about receiving. The local sponsors have assisted the league in other ways this year as well, a statement of community support Hill appreciated.
Though schools canceled sports seasons due to Covid-19 in 2020, the Girls Softball League of Paris remained constant.
“We actually usually play fast pitch, but during Covid we had two years off, and so my daughter was wanting to get back involved in it. I said how about we go to slow pitch because this is what I played until I was 10 or 11 years of age and then switched to fast pitch,” head coach of the Hericanes Mandy Grizzle said. “Let’s go back to slow pitch and you get the fundamentals of the game, and we have a relaxed good time.”
If there is ever a dull day in the summer, the Girls Softball League of Paris has softball games on weeknights throughout the summer. The games take place at Chisum High School’s high school softball fields, 3250 South Church St.
