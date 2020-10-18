Heading into Friday night’s game against the Hooks Hornets, Chisum head football coach Darren Pevey knew his team would have their hands full trying to limit the athleticism of their opponents.
The Mustangs played well on both sides of the ball, but ultimately were not able to get the key stops they needed, falling 49-12 to Hooks.
The Mustangs’ first points of the game came early in the third quarter, when running back Chris Worthy powered his way through Hooks’ defenders and found his way into the end zone.
They scored again in the final quarter, when another running back — this time Ashton Fleming — found his way into the end zone as well.
“Ashton played great,” Pevey said. “He gave it his all out on the field. He’d probably have been our player of the game.”
Pevey said that though the score might not reflect it, he was proud of the way his defense performed.
“I’m so proud of the way those guys fought,” he said. “We got stops, and unfortunately we were just ‘big played’ on.”
Fleming finished the gme with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Worthy hadded 93 yards and a score.
Quarterback Levi Weems connected with receiver Espn Blyton for an eight yard reception to constitute most of the offense’s yardage.
Defensively, Worthy finished with nine tackles to lead the team. Brayden Brown and Rylan Boutwell each tallied eight, Braylon Bryant had five and Derik McCarty had four. Fleming finished with a pair of tackles, and Pevey praised the work he did on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Chisum will have their bye next week before taking on DeKalb on Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.