The Rivercrest Lady Rebels fell to Redwater on Tuesday, 20-25, 26-28, 25-22, 24-26.
Middle blockers Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman led the team offensively, finishing with 14 kills and eight kills, repsectively. Mankins also had a trio of aces, two blocks and nine digs. Hardman added five digs.
Alexis Carey anchored the team with 17 digs, and Lizzie Langehennig and Vivian Hines each contributed four aces.
