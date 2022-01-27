In their first meeting earlier this year, the North Lamar Pantherettes got the better of the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards in a game for the ages. On Tuesday, L-E got its revenge on the Pantherettes, and North Lamar fell 48-38.
Things started on a shaky foot, as the Pantherettes only managed two points in the opening quarter. From there, they were never able to fully recover, slightly outscoring L-E in the remaining three quarters, but never able to significantly close the gap.
Cydnie Malone and Roselyn Spencer led the way with 11 points apiece. Lauren Dority had seven points, Maddie Walters four, Mylee Nottingham three and Hutton Pointer added two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.