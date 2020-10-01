The Paris Wildcat boys golf team took home the first place trophy at the PHS Sonic Drive-In Invitational this week against several other teams from across the region.
The team was led by junior Mason Napier’s round of 70, but several other golfers performed at a high level to help the team clinch the top overall spot, edging out Mount Pleasant by six shots.
Tyler Harvey shot 77, Tate Lewis shot a 79, Adam Clement 91 and Mathew Scott shot 96.
In total, Paris finished with a total score of 317.
Individual scores were not available for North Lamar, which finished with a team score of 394. Erickson Mathieu shot a 114 in his first tournament.
On the girls’ side, Ava Tidwell’s round of 112 was enough to tie for second in her very first tournament. Lilly Lewis and Ainsley Mathieu each shot a 120; while Emma Homer, Madeline Green and Ella Ryan Harper each shot a 123. Rachel Renfroe shot a 126.
