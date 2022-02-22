Coach Bill Foy’s PJC Dragons are 10-7 in Region 14 play and 16-12 overall after a truly unbelievable 89-86 win in double overtime Saturday over Trinity Valley.
Koron Davis scored 31 points for Paris, with Randarius Jones adding 17, Chris Ashby 11, Da’May Jones and Ronald Holmes Jr. 10, Tariq Aman 8, and Anthony Latty 2.
The Dragons got into overtime after trailing 68-63 with 13 seconds to play in regulation.
Davis’ two free throws with seven seconds to play cut the deficit to 68-65. Paris immediately fouled the Cardinals, who went to the free throw line for two shots with 6.1 seconds on the clock.
Had TVCC made either free throw, not even a half-court shot in the final seconds by Paris would have been enough to send the game into overtime.
But the TVCC player missed both free throws, and Davis grabbed the rebound of the second shot and raced toward the Paris goal, launching a shot from midcourt that fell into the net with one-tenth of a second left on the clock, tying the game at 68.
In overtime, Randarius Jones and Aman scored in the first minute for a 72-68 Paris lead, and the Dragons led 77-73 before TVCC’s Jakevion Buckley made a layup with 14.4 seconds to play.
The Cardinals fouled Paris, and — like Trinity Valley near the end of regulation — the Dragons missed both free throws. TVCC’s Najee Jones missed his layup with 1.5 seconds to play, but was fouled and made both his free throws to tie the game at 77, forcing a second overtime.
Trinity Valley jumped ahead 82-79 in the second overtime on Buckley’s two free throws and a 3-pointer, but Paris countered with layups by Davis and Aman, followed by a Davis free throw for an 84-82 lead.
But that free throw was one of only four — out of 10 attempts — that Paris made in the game’s last two and a half minutes.
Da’May Jones made one of two free throws for an 87-84 lead with 55 seconds left, but TVCC’s M.J. Leslie made two free throws 19 seconds later to get the Cardinals within a point.
With 27 seconds left, Aman missed his first free throw but made his second to make it 88-86, and at 0:27 Davis missed two free throws.
Trinity Valley came down court, but shots by Buckley and Dishon Daniels for the tie missed. The Dragons got their 89th point on a free throw with less than a second to play.
Paris Junior College seeks its fourth straight victory Wednesday when Navarro College comes to the Hunt Center for the Dragons’ final home game of the basketball season.
They will tip off at 7:30 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader. The Lady Dragons play Bossier Parish at 5:30 p.m.
Navarro has almost the same record -– 10-7 in conference and 16-11 overall. The Bulldogs defeated Paris 79-62 on Jan. 29 in Corsicana.
