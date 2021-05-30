The Paris Junior College Dragons All American Basketball Camp for boys in 1st-9th grades will be held June 14-17 at the Hunt Athletic Center, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m each day.
Pre-registration is recommended, through late registration will be allowed June 14 at 8 a.m.
All participants will receive a camp T-shirt and basketball, and participants will be grouped by age. Lunch will be provided each day and a concession stand will be available. Daily awards will be given throughout the camp.
The cost is $150 per child, with discounts available for groups and the children of employees. The registration form and additional information are available at www.parisjc.edu/downloads/sports/m-bball-camp.pdf.
Parents may contact the PJC Athletic Office at 903-782-0218 for more information.
