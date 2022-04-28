Everything seemed to work for the Cooper Bulldogs in their Tuesday win over Bland, and at the end of the day, they didn’t just have a dominating 15-3 victory to their name, but a district title too.
The win guaranteed the team the top spot in their district, securing a one seed in the looming postseason.
“It feels really good,” Cooper head coach Jacob Hayes said. “Our main goal coming into the season was to make the playoffs, and we got that locked up a while ago. So then our next was to win the district, and it’s a testament to the hard work these guys have put in that we did it. … Now our new goal is to make a good run in the playoffs.”
All game long, the Bulldogs put pressure on Bland with overpowering speed, stealing 12 total bases, scoring from first base several times over and running out several infield hits.
“Utilizing our speed is a huge part of our gameplan,” said Cooper’s Caleb Anderson, who finished with three of his team’s steals. “It’s important to be aggressive on the basepaths, we have the speed to do that and so we like to press that advantage.”
“There’s a reason seven of the guys on this team are also going to be running in the regional track meet,” Hayes added.
Scoring got started for Cooper with two runs in the first and two more in the second, punctuated by Allen getting things started by stealing home plate, but an eight-run third inning was where the game truly got out of hand.
Tanner Houchins, Colin Ingram, Anderson and Seth Goodson all had RBIs in the big inning, with Houchins getting two big hits in the inning.
All the while, pitcher Denver Wood was terrific on the mound, allowing just one hit in the first three innings.
“I basically just went straight fastball the whole time, and when I mixed up and threw something else, that seemed to be working tonight too,” he said.
Wood got into a bit of a jam in the fourth inning, giving up three runs, but by that point the game was all but over, and he got out of the inning by inducing a groundout for the second out and a fly out for the third.
“He’s a warrior,” Hayes said of Wood. “He goes out there and gives full effort every single pitch.”
With the top spot locked up, the team now turns its attentions to the playoffs.
“I think we’re playing really good right now,” Anderson said. “We want to go farther than we did last year, and I think we can do that.”
