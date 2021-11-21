All too often, talented teams get derailed by youthful inexperience, and that was the case for last year’s Chisum Lady Mustangs, a team where green underclassmen significantly outnumbered the veteran leadership. The good news in such situations, though, is that once the formerly-inexperienced players have their legs under them, they often become forces to be reckoned with.
Though the team missed out on the playoffs, the grew as the season progressed, until the team that finished the year looked entirely different from the team that started it, and head coach Will Smith said that’s an encouraging sign.
“Looking back on last year and ahead to this year, we’ve lost two but we’re returning seven big players,” Smith said. “So we’ve got a lot of experience coming back. And with this district, Edgewood is expected to be the top dog and then after that it’s wide open, everyone for themselves. So we’re definitely looking to make a run to the playoffs this year.”
In particular, Smith said, he expects to see much more consistency from the team’s backcourt.
“We were so young at guard last year, it was freshman-sophomore playing guard, and this year it’s going to be a sophomore and a junior, and they’ve both got varsity experience now,” Smith said. “That experience playing the guard position at a young age is going to be tremendous going forward.”
“I feel like we’re going to have a lot more confidence this year as a group, because last year we were pretty young,” senior Harmony Marsh added.
Though young last year, the Lady Mustangs received contributions from numerous players who showed flashes of brilliance. Peyton Holland, now a junior, is one of the top shooters on the team and someone who can use her speed to her advantage.
But while her speed is elite, she is far from the only quick-footed player on the team, and the group’s speed as a unit is one of the Lady Mustangs’ biggest strengths.
Emma Garner showed that she had not just the physical attributes but also the timing and dexterity to be a defensive force in the paint.
“Emma had a terrific game against Cooper last year, and I expect to see more of that Emma throughout this year,” Smith said.
And in Brooklyn Atnip and Lindey Young, the Lady Mustangs have a pair of versatile players who can be plugged in at multiple spots on the floor.
Marsh is expected to be the lynchpin of the team both offensively and defensively, after averaging a double-double last year and leading all girls teams throughout the Red River Valley in blocks per game.
“I don’t want us to have a single possession where the ball doesn’t go through the post, because I think she can have that kind of impact,” Smith said. “I want her to demand double-teams. And on the defensive end she’s our anchor. There’s never any doubt when she’s in that she’ll be an excellent rim protector.”
Defensively, the Lady Mustangs were stellar last year, regularly holding opponents to less than 50 points, while the offense struggled at times.
“Our defense was never the problem last year; it was that we had a hard time getting the ball in the bucket,” Smith said. “We focused a lot more on shooting throughout the summer, and so I think you’ll start to see our offense really come together this year.”
If the Lady Mustangs can patch up the holes that plagued them last year, they could become a lethal team, and Smith said he has confidence that they can do just that.
“I think it’ll be a fun year,” he said with a smile. “I think we might surprise some people this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.