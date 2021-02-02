In recent years, Cathy Harbin, owner of Pine Ridge Golf Course, has helped expand golf in the Red River Valley. Now, after being named the at-large director for the PGA Board of Directors, she’ll work to expand the game of golf far beyond the borders of Northeast Texas.
“The intent was to bring in a PGA member with experience in running courses and also with general golf knowledge, and I’m extremely honored that they thought of me,” Harbin said.
Harbin said she was not expecting to be tapped for the position, but is thrilled all the same.
As at-large director, Harbin will be intimately involved with a number of the high-level decision making in PGA goings-on. Among issues facing the organization she’ll help address are the headquarter’s move from Florida to Frisco, as well as the running of international events such as the Ryder Cup and PGA Championships.
Among the responsibilities of the new position, Harbin said she’s most looking forward to a pair of committees she will head up: A Place to Play and Adult Player Development.
“I really think those two committees perfectly fit my passion for growing the game,” she said. “A lot of people work to bring in young people to the game, but I really think bringing in adults is an underserved aspect of expanding golf, and that’s something I’m very passionate about.”
In addition to being a member of the PGA for nearly 30 years, Harbin is also a member of the LPGA and Club Management Association of America, and has served as secretary of the National Golf Course Owners Association. Harbin said all her prior experience with the game has helped prepare her for this role.
“Cathy Harbin is widely recognized as a leader in the golf industry,” PGA President Jim Richerson said in a press release. “As an executive, owner, operator and PGA Master Professional, her vast knowledge of both the game and business of golf will be invaluable to the PGA of America Board of Directors as she serves as our second-ever at-large director.”
“I’m excited to continue work bringing adults and families to the game of golf,” Harbin said. “I want to break the stigma and let people know golf is for everyone.”
