It was a showdown between two Red River Valley teams on Friday as the Paris Ladycats made the short trek over to Pattonville to take on the Prairiland Lady Patriots. And though the Ladycats put up a spirited fight, it was Prairiland that won in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13.
In the first set, the two teams spent much of the action engaged in a form of “cat and mouse,” as Prairiland repeatedly built up a modest lead, only for Paris to quickly narrow the gap.
This was true right from the opening moments, as Prairiland started the match by building a quick 3-0 lead, only for Paris to quickly tie it up at 3-3.
Tied at 5-5, the two scrappy teams each showed great effort defensively on a prolonged back-and-forth rally. For Prairiland, Chloe Raley and Lanna Riney each made impressive digs to keep the point alive, while Kailah Ethridge and Mackenzie Martin did the same for Paris. In the end, it was Prairiland that took the point when Paris eventually hit the ball into the net.
Prairiland built up a 12-6 lead thanks to some errors by the Ladycats, as well as a thunderous kill by Kyndal Yaross, necessitating a timeout by Ladycats head coach Ashley Green.
The timeout did the trick, because after retaking the court, Paris promptly tied the game up at 12-12.
The two teams continued to trade runs, though Paris never led in the opening set. Prairiland built up a seven-point lead, its largest of the day thus far, when Ryleigh Sims unleashed a devastating kill to the middle of the court, one of 12 she had throughout the match.
“Ryleigh ran some tempo things extremely well,” Prairiland head coach Terry Lambert said. “She’s also coming back from some injury things that kept her out of action last week. So for her to play this well while being a bit rusty makes it all the more impressive.”
“Chloe and I are connecting a whole lot better and really figuring out what we need to do,” Sims added, speaking to her connection with Raley, the team’s primary setter. “I was just trying to read the defense and place the ball.”
As the opening set wore on, Prairiland slowly began pulling away as Paris was unable to muster another run to pull back to within striking distance.
In the second set, the teams’ roles were reversed. Prairiland again jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, the final point coming on one of Raley’s eight aces, but after that, they fell behind and remained behind for the vast majority of the set.
Propelled by scrappy defense and a refusal to let the ball hit the ground, Paris built up a modest lead by keeping the ball alive until Prairiland eventually made mistakes.
“Everyone was talking and they were going all out for the ball, too,” Green said. “It looked like they were having fun, and that translated into a really good game in the second set.”
Paris’ efforts were anchored by libero Reece Reavis, who made several impressive digs.
“Their libero is really terrific,” Lambert said of Reavis. “We tried to keep the ball away from her vicinity, though we didn’t do an especially good job at it.”
“Reece has been really dependable on the back row with her ability to read where they’re going,” Green said. “She’s been a really big boost to us.”
Paris did have offensive contributions too, including a big cross kill by Madelyn Tullos that pushed Paris to double digits and gave the Ladycats a 10-6 lead.
Minutes later, a Prairiland error, a strong kill by Ethridge and a well-placed tip by Elizabeth Harper helped Paris extend their lead back to four, at 18-14, after Prairiland had cut the difference to just one.
Lady Patriot Skylar Johnson had a resounding spike to bring her team to within two, cutting Paris’ lead to 18-16.
Prairiland tied the set up at 20-20 due to a Paris error, but three quick points by Paris — including one on a strong kill by Annie Gibbons — had Paris up 23-21 and just two points away from evening the match at one set apiece.
However, a kill by Sims brought Prairiland to within one, and a pair of miscues by Paris gave Prairiland the 24-23 edge, their first lead since they were up 3-2 at the set’s start. Then, Raley finished the Ladycats off with an ace.
“We just had to play smart with our play and fight through it,” Sims said of how her team made the comeback. “We worked to really see where they were, and where we needed to put it.”
While the first two sets were competitive, there was no such drama in the third and final set.
The Lady Pats took an early 4-3 lead and never looked back. They quickly reached double digits when a Paris attack sailed long, putting Prairiland up 10-5.
A nice kill by Ryleigh White moved the score to 11-5, and one moments later by Maebry Parris extended the Lady Pats’ lead to 15-7. The lead reached double digits not long after when yet another ace by Raley gave Prairiland an 18-8 lead.
Paris wasn’t without highlights in the third set, including a big block by Harper to stave off elimination and move the score to 24-13 in Prairiland’s favor.
On the very next point, though, Sims closed things out with a well-placed push into the back corner of the court.
“We didn’t really make any adjustments in that third set,” Sims said. “We were just all clicking. It was just one of those sets.”
Green said that even though her team came up short, there was plenty to be happy with, especially given how short-handed they were.
“We had three girls come up from the JV team because of injuries and other issues,” Green said, referring to Ethridge, Jayla Jones and Lynna Martin. “I thought all of them really stepped up to the challenge and played well, so I’m very proud of them.
“We’ve got to get out of serve-receive quicker. We can’t give them two, three, four points.”
On the other side, the Lady Pats continued their strong play in the early goings of the season, and rebounded from a loss to Atlanta earlier in the week.
“There were some little, small mistakes, but overall I’m happy,” Lambert said. “We implemented a lot of system things, I thought, really well. We’re continuing to grow and get better as we prepare for district.”
