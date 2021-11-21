Nine minutes into the second half of Paris Junior College’s basketball game on Thursday, Southwestern Christian College scored three quick goals to cut what had been as a comfortable 10-point Paris lead in half, from 50-40 to 50-45
Paris head coach Bill Foy turned to assistant coach Trey Conrod, and said, “Uh-oh, looks like we’ve got a slugfest on our hand.”
He needn’t have been worried.
Minutes earlier, Paris’ 6’1” freshman guard, Christian Ashby, and 6’4” forward Da’May Jones had knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers. As it turned out, they were just getting started.
Ashby immediately hit another 3-pointer, and two free throws by Jones made it 55-45. Torrin Andrews, a 6’3” guard, scored to make it 67-45, followed by two more Ashby 3-pointers, and then two Ashby free throws to finish off a 15-0 run before SWCC’s Myles McCrary got on the board with a free throw.
From the now 65-46 lead with just over seven minutes to play, 6’4” Dragons guard Ronald Holmes added a couple of free throws to start a 10-0 run run. Another Ashby 3 made it 70-46.
Another basket by Andrews and a free throw from 6’6” forward Koron Davis finished off 11 straight Paris points in a 23-1 run that lasted eight and a half minutes.
For the second straight game Ashby made seven 3-pointers. Jones finished with “only” four.
After averaging 5 points per game through the Dragons’ first five games, Ashby has scored 25 points in back-to-back games. He also had seven 3-pointers in Paris’ victory over Murray State College two nights earlier.
It didn’t catch Foy by surprise, as Ashby was a great 3-point shooter last year in leading Atascacita High School in the Houston area to the UIL state tournament, where they lost in the semifinals to Austin Westlake.
Now 4-3 with the back-to-back victories, the Dragons will play Clarendon College on Tuesday and Strength ‘N Motion on Wednesday in the TVCC Classic at Athens.
That will be followed by Paris’ first conference game of the season at Jacksonville on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The next home game for either the men’s or women’s teams will be Saturday, Dec. 4. In a doubleheader at the Hunt Center, Coach Brittany Christian’s Lady Dragons will play Southwest Christian at 2 p.m., followed by the Dragons vs. Blinn at 4 p.m.
