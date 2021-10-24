The Clarksville Blue Tigers used big plays on offense and defense to help keep the Cumby Trojans winless this season, as head coach Jarrick Farmer’s Tigers improved to 2-1 in district play with an exciting 49-28 Friday win on homecoming night at New Century Club Field in Clarksville.
With the victory, the Tigers remain in the mix for postseason play, and evened the season mark at 4-4 with two games remaining.
For the Tigers, the phrase “speed kills” was certainly true during the four quarters of action. The Tigers did not record a score of less than 35 yards, as the Clarksville touchdowns covered 35, 39, 40, 40, 48, 78 and 81 yards.
“It took a steadfast mindset to break this game open tonight,” Farmer said. “When we fell a little short on a fourth down conversion, the guys didn’t wither and they didn’t pout. They went out and played and we ended up on top.
“The guys that were out tonight stood behind them, and motivated them. We’re coaching every kid the same, as if they come from the same line, and have the same ability, and we have the same expectations from the bottom to the top.”
Na’Quavus Caesar, a running back who started one week earlier at quarterback for the team, did not play in the game due to injury, and quarterback Johnathan Olguin, who also suffered an injury in recent weeks, could only handle kicking duties in the game. However, Amarion Black stepped up at quarterback and once again delivered three second half touchdowns, including one score on the defensive side of the football. He finished the game with just over 200 rushing yards, running for 203.
“I accepted the role of a leader on this team because I knew somebody had to step up, so we can have better performances each game,” Black said. “We have many offensive strengths, so the first half we used some offensive strengths and in the second half we used some different offensive strengths. This win means a lot tonight, and in the next game we will be still hungry, and we’re going to get more and more aggressive.
“We have setbacks, but our coach always tells us somebody has got to step up and be a leader, so we did what we had to do tonight.”
While Black’s heroics arrived in the second half, it was another speedster, A’zarrion Presley, who took center stage in the opening half. He too scored three touchdowns, all arriving in the initial half, and Presley added a pair of two-point conversion runs in the game.
“We’ve been just practicing hard, and coming out here, and doing the best we can. Now, we’re coming hard every week. We were just hyped up for this game, and we came out hard and did our thing,” Presley explained. “We’re just doing what Coach says to do. We’ve got some good plays, and we’re executing and coming through.”
Clarksville had taken a 28-14 advantage into the dressing room at the intermission, and appeared to be in control of the ballgame, but the Trojans answered the call, with running back Logan Butler producing touchdown runs of 4 and 79 yards in period three, thus deadlocking the game at 28-all with 2:40 left in the frame. However, Cumby would not be heard from again during the ballgame.
Black produced a brilliant 48-yard touchdown run just nine seconds later. That tally gave Clarksville the lead for good at 34-28, a score that would stand when the teams moved to the final period.
“(Black and Presley) just have that innate ability to make things happen with the ball, and they also have pretty good vision. You just can’t explain it. When things flow the right way, they can just feel it,” Farmer said.
The six-point Blue Tigers advantage would remain until less than three minutes were left in the game. Faced with a fourth down play from their own 48-yard line, the Trojans’ passing attempt to pick up the first down fell incomplete, thus putting the ball back in the hands of Farmer’s troops.
On the Tigers’ possession, a fourth down snap from the 40-yard line resulted in Black’s touchdown blast down the right sideline with just over two and a half minutes left in the game. Presley’s conversion run pushed the Tigers lead to 42-28, but the scoring did not end there.
With Cumby attempting to record a final score, and time running down on the clock, a Cumby running play resulted in a fumble, and for the second straight week, Black snatched up the football, and this time raced 81 yards for the final touchdown of the game with just 15 seconds remaining. Olguin would add the extra point kick, thus ending scoring in the game.
The Blue Tigers scored first in the contest on the opening possession of the game, when Devin Scales, who ran hard throughout the game, zipped through the Trojans defense for a beautiful 40-yard touchdown blast with 11 minutes left in the first quarter. Olguin tacked on the extra point, giving the Tigers a 7-0 advantage.
Cumby responded by taking the lead when Butler scored on a three yard run, and then contributed the two point conversion run to give the Trojans an 8-7 lead with 7:24 left in period one. But, a beautiful tackle breaking run from Presley that covered 39 yards gave Clarksville a 13-6 advantage with 7:01 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans claimed their final lead of the game when Butler scored from 38 yards out, and added the conversion run giving Cumby a slim 14-13 lead with 9:57 remaining in the initial half.
The Blue Tigers produced the final two touchdowns of the first half. Black found Presley on a 35 yard pass down the right sideline, with a little over seven minutes left in the second, and then Presley added an electrifying 78 yard punt return for a touchdown with 1:20 left in the period, to push Clarksville to the half-time lead.
While the offense had by far the most productive scoring night of the season for the Tigers, it must be noted that defensively some other players provided key plays, with Jayden Reed-Rose, Isaiah Scott, Lance Miller, Octavio Resendiz, Billy Stewart, Ra’Kadrian Minter and Lamajah Cheatham being among the players who produced on the night defensively.
The Tigers will travel to Maud next Friday to meet the front-running Cardinals, before ending the district run the following week at home against Boles.
“Maud is the front runner in our district. They have a lot of size, and they’re the most complete team in the district, but what they have not seen is the overall team speed that we have, and though we may be a little short-handed, we’re going to see a good style of football that we can match,” Farmer said. “Over time it’s going to be who does things right the most, because their front is well bigger than our front.”
