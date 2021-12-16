The Clarksville Blue Tigers evened their season record at 8-8 after holding off the Whitewright Tigers 54-48 in a non-district contest played in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville on Tuesday night.
Senior point guard A’Zarrion Presley led Coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Tigers with 20 points, while sophomore guard Jamarian Williams was the only other Clarksville player to reach double figures with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, all arriving in the first half.
Clarksville struggled with the visiting Tigers, falling behind 7-2 early, before ending the opening frame leading 13-11 thanks to a putback from Jayden Reed-Rose with one tick left on the clock.
The Tigers opened the second frame with a 12-4 run, pushing the lead to 25-15, when Williams hammered in a three pointer with about three minutes remaining in the half.
But Whitewright charged back, shaving the deficit to 25-20. The Blue Tigers answered with Williams firing in another three, and Presley scoring off the break at the 1:22 mark, before Clarksville left the court leading 30-22 at the half.
Clarksville looked to be ready to blow the game wide open at the start of the third quarter. Isaiah Scott scored in the low post, then back-to-back buckets by Presley allowed the Tigers to take what appeared to be a comfortable 36-22 advantage, but Whitewright charged right back, pulling to within 37-35 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The score would stand when the teams entered the final frame.
Clarksville managed to use pressure defense to force turnovers in the fourth period, and with 3:07 remaining in the game, Presley recorded an old-fashioned three point play that left the Blue Tigers with a double digit 50-38 lead.
Forced to foul down the stretch, the visiting Tigers managed to close to within 51-46 with 42 seconds remaining.
Williams moved to the free throw line with 30 seconds left, and delivered a pair of free throws, pushing the Blue Tigers advantage to 53-46 before Hill’s troops closed out the win.
“Our kids played hard, and showed some growth, and maturity in late game situations, by making plays on the defensive end,” Hill explained. “Our bigs, Jayden Reed-Rose, Isaiah Scott, and Ra Kadrian Minter, were very aggressive tonight in the paint on both ends. We still need work offensively.”
Clarksville will be in action again on Friday night when the Bonham Warriors travel to Clarksville for a 7 p.m. ballgame.
“We’re still jelling and getting it together, and we look forward to our next challenge on Friday night, when we face Bonham,’’ Hill said.
