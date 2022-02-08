Both the North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats had already secured a spot in the postseason by the time they faced off in the regular season finale on Saturday. But as is always the case when two rivals go head to head, there was still plenty on the line.
The game lived up to its reputation, as the two teams stayed within a few points of one another for the majority of the way, though it was ultimately the Pantherettes who pulled ahead for a 58-51 win.
“Getting the sweep on them feels great,” North Lamar senior Mylee Nottingham said with a wide grin. “I’ve been waiting for that all year. We’ve never beaten them twice, so that was a great way to end my senior season.”
Coming out of the gate, the two teams immediately set the tone for a tough, scrappy game. Both teams utilized an aggressive defense that saw them diving on the floor for loose balls and coming away with several deflections, steals and jump balls.
For the Pantherettes, sophomore Lauren Dority played a big hand in helping the team take an early lead, as she utilized a number of post moves to dominate the paint to the tune of eight first-quarter points.
“They were backing off of me, which just allowed me to use my height advantage and take the ball up,” she said. “I knew I had to be aggressive to score, and I really wanted to score.”
“She was great, attacking the rim and just ready to go right from the start” head coach Brittney Tisdell added of Dority’s opening quarter. “She’s really begun to find her footing as an offensive player, and you could see on her face that she knew it was going in and she was just dominating out there.”
North Lamar led for most of the first quarter, though their lead never grew to larger than four points, and the Ladycats took a lead late in the period when Nya Williams drew a foul and nailed a running layup before subsequently converting the and-one opportunity to briefly put Paris up 14-13, before the Pantherettes reclaimed the lead late with a free throw and a basket by Nottingham.
The hard-fought tug-of-war between the two teams continued throughout the second quarter. Paris built a four-point lead of their own in the opening minutes, though North Lamar quickly cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer from Maddie Walters and then retook a two-point lead with a 3 in the corner from Nottingham.
And that’s how the entire quarter seemed to go, with the two teams incredibly close, matching each other nearly shot for shot. Williams was unstoppable for the Ladycats, scoring 20 of her game-high 27 points in the first half.
“She was unstoppable for us today,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said of Williams’ performance. “She’s just so smart with the ball and always knows the right play to make, and then when you combine that with her speed and her shooting ability, she’s just a really special player. … Every coach wants a Nya Williams on their team.”
On the other end of the court, the Pantherettes found balanced scoring from Nottingham, Dority and Walters throughout the first half, and North Lamar entered the halftime break clinging to a 32-31 lead.
“I feel like we’ve been shooting the ball really well lately,” Walters said. “I think that (Pleasant Grove) game gave us a lot of confidence.”
The second half opened with a bang, as the opening two possessions saw 3-pointers on each end of the court — one from Williams and one from Nottingham.
Williams’ 3 to open the second half briefly gave Paris a two-point lead, but when the Pantherettes took the lead back, it would be for the final time, as Paris would not reclaim the lead for the remainder of the game.
Pantherette Cydnie Malone went coast-to-coast for a layup and knocked in a 3-pointer, and Walters was true with a 3-pointer of her own, ballooning the lead up to seven points and forcing Moore to call a timeout in attempts to right the ship.
“They got on a roll in the third quarter, and we weren’t able to slow them down as well as we had been in the first two quarters,” she said.
North Lamar knew what to do with the lead once they established it, and kept their advantage between two and three possessions for the majority of the fourth quarter.
“We knew we had the lead, so we began slowing things down. We used the clock to our advantage and weren’t rushing anything,” Walters said.
The Ladycats cut the lead down to four points with roughly two minutes to go in the game when Jakiya Williams scored in the paint for Paris, but that was as close as they’d come, with the Pantherettes getting the timely stops they needed down the stretch and icing the win with a basket from Dority and a free throw by Hannah Kent.
Nottingham led North Lamar with 21 points. Lauren Dority joined her in double digits with 12 points. Walters scored nine points, all on a trio of 3-pointers, Malone scored seven, Roselyn Spencer had four, Logan Dority and Hutton Pointer each scored two points and Kent chipped in one.
For Paris, Asia Johnson scored nine points and Keshanti Gordon scored eight in addition to Williams’ 27. Jazz Dangerfield had four points and Jakiya Williams scored three.
“I really like the way we’re playing right now,” Nottingham said. “We’re playing the best we’ve played all year, and it’s coming at the right time.”
