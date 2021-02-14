The Prairiland Patriots capped their season off on a high note, using a big second half push to down Grand Saline 55-50 in their final game of the season.
The game started slow for the Patriots, and at halftime they found themselves down 10. The team refused to go down quietly, however, and mounted a comeback with a solid mixture of offensive execution and defensive tenacity.
On defense, senior guard Brylee Galloway was instrumental in stymieing the Indians' top scorer, head coach Steven Weddle said.
Ryan Butler and Blake Ballard also played key roles defensively, holding down the paint and not allowing anything easy in the post.
Offensively, the Patriots were led by Brooks Morrison, who scored 17, and Mayson Day, who finished with eight.
Weddle pointed to his seniors as sources of leadership not just in the game, but throughout the season. Playing in their finals games in blue and white were Galloway, Eli Rolen, Ballard and Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.