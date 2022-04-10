When Paris Ladycat Macey McAmis graduates at the end of the school year, she’ll be leaving Paris High School as perhaps the most accomplished volleyball player to ever don a Ladycats uniform. Graduation won’t mean the end of her athletic endeavors, though, as this week she officially signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at East Central University.
McAmis grew up in an athletic family, and played soccer and basketball throughout her childhood. However, when she picked up volleyball it didn’t take long for the sport to take a special place in her heart.
“I’ve been playing it since seventh grade, and I’ve loved it since I first started. I first got into it because of (Paris Ladycats Lilly Lewis and Presli Chapman),” McAmis said. “They took me to a volleyball camp with them, and I couldn’t hit the ball over the net, I couldn’t pass; I didn’t really know what I was doing. But I knew that I loved it right away.”
McAmis enjoyed the competitiveness of volleyball, and its pace made it something she instantly latched onto. Before long, she was playing and practicing nearly every chance she could find. But what made McAmis fall in love with volleyball, and what made it her favorite sport, she said, was the team dynamic.
“I do love soccer and other sports, but volleyball is definitely my main love,” she said. “It’s all about the team, and you become like a little family. When you struggle, you struggle together and when you win, you win together. At every point in the game, it takes everyone being on the same page and working as one.”
Upon arriving at Paris High, McAmis immediately made an impact on the volleyball team as a powerful outside hitter.
“Skill-wise, she’s very fast on defense, she jumps really well and she’s aggressive no matter what,” Paris volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “It doesn’t matter what happened on the last point, she wants you to keep feeding her the ball.”
McAmis said it wasn’t until a stellar junior season that she began to think she had what it took to play volleyball collegiately, and that set the stage for a truly historic senior campaign.
In her final season in blue and white for Paris, McAmis established herself as one of the most explosive players not just in Texas, but in the country, as both her number of kills and digs ranked amongst the best high schoolers nationally.
After a week that saw her tally more than 80 total kills, online amateur sports database Maxpreps, in conjunction with the American Volleyball Coaches Association, named McAmis the player of the week for the entire state of Texas.
“It was very cool to know that I was putting up those kind of stats and that people were noticing,” she said with a smile. “It meant the world to me because I had some self-doubt, but then when I got that recognition, it was like, ‘OK, I am good enough.’”
McAmis gave credit to Green and each of her teammates too — and in particular setter Lilly Lewis — saying it was because of them she was able to excel the way that she did.
When it came time to pick a college, McAmis said she was considering a few schools, but after a meeting with the coaches and team at ECU in Ada, Oklahoma, she knew it was the place for her.
“What immediately stood out to me was the girls,” McAmis said. “They were all so great and encouraging and made me feel comfortable, and the coaches were the same way. I also loved the campus, and I love the gym, too; having a good weight room was a big plus. It was just immediately a fit and I knew it was right for me.”
McAmis said her favorite memories as a Paris Ladycat are all the small moments she’s shared with her teammates over the years, both on and off the court. Looking ahead to her time in college, though, McAmis said she’s eager to face the tougher competition.
“I’m really looking forward to being pushed to my limit and becoming a better player, but also to testing myself against better players too.”
“She’s certainly left a legacy,” Green said of McAmis. “Having her for these past several years has been a treasure for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.