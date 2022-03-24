Errors spelled disaster for the Chisum Mustangs on Tuesday against the Rains Wildcats, as the baseball team fell 14-1 on a cold and windy night.
The early goings were tightly contested, and through two innings, the Mustangs and Wildcats were all tied up at 1-1. Chisum’s run had come in the bottom half of the inning, when Colton Killingsworth stole home on a Rains passed ball.
After that, however, things started going south for Chisum. Several runs were directly the result of errors, and even more were indirectly caused by errors, as Wildcat batters reached base on plays that should have been outs, only to cross home plate later in the inning.
“We’ve got to clean up our fielding,” Chisum head coach Zach Millsap said. “Errors ate us up tonight.”
In addition to providing the team’s only run, Killingsworth was also solid on the mound, despite what the scoreboard showed. He proved to be adept at inducing grounders and popups, though all too often those were not then converted into outs.
“Because of the conditions, I was a bit worried early on about his command,” Millsap said. “He got into a few jams, but each time, he got out of them. It was a good outing from him.”
