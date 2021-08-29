To say the Paris Wildcats got their 2021 football season off on the right foot would be an understatement. The team used explosive speed to outrun Arkansas High on offense and swarm to the ball on defensively, and the Wildcats crushed the overmatched Razorbacks 55-0 on Friday night.
On the very first drive of the game, a swarming Paris defense totally stymied the Razorback offense, forcing Arkansas High into a quick three-and-out. The drive was a taste of what much of the night would be like for Arkansas.
Paris’ first drive of the game also resulted in a three-and-out, but its second was a different story. Starting on their own 40-yard line, senior Wildcat running back GiTaeus Young burst through the Arkansas High defense and ran the ball 60 yards on the very first play of Paris’ second drive, cutting to the outside before finding paydirt. The extra point was true and Paris led 7-0 roughly midway through the first quarter.
“I looked over and saw open field — I saw a big gap — and I knew that was money,” Young said of the big touchdown.
Paris’ third offensive possession was something of a missed opportunity, as what would have been a 55-yard touchdown run from senior Lyric Tredwell was called back due to a holding call far away from the ball. Flags on four straight plays — three holding penalties and a delay-of-game — ultimately had Paris ending the drive with worse field position than they started with.
The missed opportunity proved to be of little consequence, as the Paris offense was able to move the ball at will against an Arkansas High defense that looked downright flatfooted in comparison.
On the Wildcats next drive — the first of the second quarter — a great run by Tredwell got Paris to the goal line, at which point Young was able to finish the drive off with his second touchdown of the night on a sweep to the outside, putting Paris up 14-0.
Young, in his first game as the Wildcats’ go-to offensive option, played phenomenally. He read the defense to find holes, and used his twitchy ability to stop and change directions on a dime to carve the Razorbacks up all night.
“I feel like I had a great game, but I couldn’t have had the game that I had without my O-line,” Young said. “They did an awesome job blocking for me all night long. … Arkansas was leaving holes for me to get through, and if teams do that, I’m looking to score; I’m looking to take it to the yard.”
Young went on to finish the day with 154 rushing yards and those two touchdowns, with a 17-yard reception to boot.
“He’s got that ‘it’ factor in the way he practices,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said of Young. “He’s got grit, and boy is he tough. And he’s just a tremendous athlete.”
The Wildcats were taking what they wanted on offense, and all the while, their defense was just as dominant. Using their overpowering speed to get to the ball in an instant.
After losing a big senior class in 2020, several Wildcats found themselves stepping into much larger roles this year. Any concerns about how they’d perform with the added responsibilities was quickly put to rest, as they proved they were more than ready to carry on the tradition of stalwart Paris defense.
One such player filling a bigger role this year who wowed on Friday night was defensive lineman Jairya Moore, who was utterly disruptive with a number of earth-shattering tackles.
“I was thinking about it when we first started, and I was a little bit (nervous) at first,” Moore said about stepping into a larger role. “But as the game went on, I felt more comfortable and went with it and just played.”
A few minutes after Paris’ second touchdown, Taydrick Dawson scored his first varsity touchdown with a 15-yard burst up the middle, a play made possible by yet another huge pick-up by Young for 50 yards and a 10-yard gain by quarterback Luke Hohenberger.
Following Dawson’s touchdown, Arkansas High was forced into yet another three-and-out, and then began one of Paris’ few extended, clock-eating drives; most of the Wildcats’ scoring drives were quick bursts powered by one or two big gains.
With the end of the first half in sight, the Wildcats marched downfield methodically on the backs of Tredwell and Young,
Then, with just a handful of seconds left on the clock, Tredwell finished the drive off with his first of what is expected to be many touchdowns this year, punching the ball in from two yards out. The extra-point attempt was no good, and Paris ended the first half leading 27-0.
In the second half, the Wildcats picked up right where they left off. Mere seconds into the half, running back Johquan Caldwell burst through a hole to bring Paris inside the red zone, and then a few plays later, Tredwell cut to the outside and found the endzone just a minute and a half into the quarter to help extend Paris’ lead to 34-0.
The ensuing Arkansas drive was a masterwork of defense by the Wildcats, perfectly encapsulating their speed and ferocity. A Trent Tennon sack, followed by big hits in the backfield by Moore and linebacker Trevin Hohenberger had the frustrated Razorbacks moving backwards with each snap of the ball.
“It’s a mentality,” Tennon said. “It’s what our coaches preach to us, and we play hard and get after it on every play.”
After getting the ball back, Wildcat Jakovi Dabbs exploded down the sideline with a huge burst of speed. A few plays later, Luke Hohenberger connected with Dycurian Douglas on a short touchdown pass that gave Paris a 41-0 lead after the extra point once again sailed through the uprights.
The senior quarterback had a rough night passing the ball, finishing 3-for-12 on passing attempts. However, he displayed his leadership by finding other ways to help his team, coming up with several good runs in the open field at crucial junctures during drives.
On the Wildcats’ very next drive, it was Caldwell who found the endzone on a 17 yard run up the middle, bowling over would-be tacklers as he gave his team the 48-0 advantage. His touchdown was made possible by Jakovi Dabbs, who had two big runs on the drive, and finished the game with 131 rushing yards.
“He’s like a bullet when he bursts out of there, isn’t he?” Steven Hohenberger said of the lightning-quick Dabbs. “He’s really got explosive speed.”
On defense, Paris had long since taken its starters out of the game, but its reserves were playing with the same ferocity, and first downs weren’t any easier for Arkansas High to come by in the second half.
“Defense is one of the pillars we build this program on,” Steven Hohenberger said. “When we talk about Paris football, defense is one of the things that should come to mind.”
The fourth quarter opened with Paris forcing the Razorbacks into a turnover on downs, and then the offense took advantage of their short field with a quick score on their final touchdown of the day, when sophomore backup quarterback Jack Brazeal connected with receiver Malik Johnson on his sole pass of the game, giving Paris their 55th point.
Eight minutes later — when there was barely two minutes left in the game — Arkansas High crossed midfield for the first time all night.
“Each of the last two seasons, we’ve played someone out of state in week one, because we played a team from Oklahoma last year, and I was joking with the guys that maybe next year I should schedule a team from Louisiana,” Steven Hohenberger said with a laugh. “We have to be our best ‘me’ every day — that’s what I challenge our team to do — and they got off to a good start today.”
Caldwell finished the game with 69 yards, Tredwell added 40 and Dawson contributed 36. Luke Hohenberger passed for 32 yards.
Defensively, the Wildcats’ operated with a “by committee” mentality. No Paris player finished with more than six tackles, but nearly every defensive player got in on the action.
“It was a great game,” Tennon said. “But we can be even better.”
It will be quite the season season indeed for the Wildcats if they can be.
