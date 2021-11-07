The Paris Wildcats pounced on the fifth-ranked Argyle Eagles early in Friday’s game, and held their lead through the first half. Due to some uncharacteristic mistakes the team faltered in the second half, though, and ultimately lost in a game much closer than the final score of 52-30 suggests.
The Wildcats led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, and scored another touchdown in the second, though two second-quarter TDs by the Eagles had Paris going into the second half with a slim three-point lead.
In the third quarter, though, things went south.
“We had a ton of penalties, and that’s just not something you can do against a team like Argyle,” Paris coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We had back-to-back possessions where we got hit with 15-yard penalties. They were able to score quickly off those mistakes and that was the game.”
Despite that, Hohenberger was pleased with how effectively his team moved the ball, racking up more than 500 yards of offense, including 195 yards and a touchdown from Lyric Tredwell.
Luke Hohenberger threw for 169 yards, connecting with Curie Douglas and GiTaeus Young for touchdowns in the effort.
The team now prepares for the postseason, where they’ll face Dallas Lincoln in the first round at home on Thursday.
“We’re 0-0 now, records get thrown out the window,” Hohenberger said. “We believe we play our best football in November and December, and I think this team has the potential to do great things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.