The Trinity Christian Academy officially kicked off their season at home against Dodd City on Monday, though the result wasn’t what they were aiming for, as the Lady Warriors fell in five hard-fought sets.
TCA took the first set in thrilling fashion, 29-27, before dropping the next two 12-25 and 9-25.
The fourth set swung back in the favor of Trinity Christian, as the Lady Warriors took it 25-21.
They weren’t able to win the decisive fifth set, though, dropping it and the game 13-15.
Head coach John Folse said there were definite bright spots, but that the team will need to work on consistency moving forward.
“We came out strong and ready to play,” Folse said. “We put a lot of hustle and hard work into the first, fourth and fifth sets but we struggled as a team in the second and third sets. The atmosphere was definitely different in those sets and we have to figure out how to play with lots of energy every set.”
Statistics weren’t available by press time.
