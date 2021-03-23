The Paris Optimist baseball season began on Monday, marking the club’s 58th year of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County.
This season there are a total of 66 teams allowing 667 players, including the Buddy Baseball league, to enjoy playing baseball. “We are really excited that the season was able to start on schedule this year after we had to postpone last year due to Covid-19,” executive director Sabra Vaughan said.
Opening night was highlighted by honoring Paris Chevrolet, Buick, GMC for sponsoring the AAA baseball field for five years. Brian Richie represented Paris Chevrolet, Buick, GMC as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch on the field.
“We are so grateful to Paris Chevrolet, Buick, GMC for this field sponsorship,” Vaughm said. “We cannot provide this baseball program without our many sponsors like Paris Chevrolet, Buick, GMC. The five year field sponsorships allow us to make larger upgrades, such as score boards, fencing, and bleacher covers that enhance the baseball experience for the teams and fans.”
Vaughan noted that the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields is owned by the Paris Optimist Club. The Club has year-round expenses to maintain the ballpark.
“I think most people think that we only have expenses during the baseball season, but the reality is that in 2020, our expenses directly related to baseball and maintaining the ballpark were over $93,000 even with the reduced spring/summer season and no fall season last year,” she said. “Last year’s baseball registration revenue was less than $48,000 so the generosity of our sponsors and grantors are really needed and appreciated.”
The Paris Optimist Club has several items on its baseball calendar this year.
The end of season league championship tournaments begin on May 8 with the league championship two of three series played May 17-19.
The Club will also host a Yellow Hammer open tournament April 17-18. Postseason events to be hosted by the Club are the AAA (9-10), Ozone (11-12) and Ranger (13-14) district tournaments June 18-21 and the AAA and Ozone Division 1 and Division 2 tournaments July 10-13.
“We are really excited to host so many post season tournaments this year. These tournaments bring many people from out of town into Paris. Several teams stay in hotels and, of course, eat and shop while in town. These tournaments are not only a great way for us to showcase our baseball facility, but they are also a great way to show off our lovely city and bring additional revenue to Paris,” Vaughan said. “This year is getting off to a fantastic start, and we anticipate a great season, post season and fall season in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.