The Pleasant Grove Hawks held the lead for the majority of Friday’s game against the visiting North Lamar Panthers, but it was the Panthers who found their footing late and ultimately pulled out an 8-2 win.
The Hawks scored two in the first inning, and held that lead until the fifth inning.
The Panthers got on the board in the fourth inning when a bases-loaded walk to Jackson Brasseux brought home Cole Fendley, who reached base earlier in the inning with a single.
In the very next inning, the Panthers leapfrogged Pleasant Grove when a Dawson Taylor grounder allowed Jaxon Spangler and Conner Watson to score.
In the sixth, Tripp Thoms used his speed to his advantage, stealing second and third before running home on an error by the PG catcher to give his team a 4-2 edge.
And in the final inning, the Panthers erased all doubt. An RBI double by Brock Davis, who later scored himself on a PG error, made the score 6-2, Matthew Sandlin smacked an RBI single and Brasseux scored on an error, and the Panthers secured the comeback win.
Spangler pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out 10 Pleasant Grove batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.