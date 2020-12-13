Prairiland LOGO

Prairiland escaped Honey Grove with a one-point victory Friday, downing the Warriors 46-45 in a thriller.

Prairiland extended its lead to as many as 10, but Honey Grove always had an answer.

“They hit some shots, and they’re a well-coached team,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said.

Prairiland played stellar defense and found success in the paint, with Mayson Day and Ryan Butler combining for 18 points.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

