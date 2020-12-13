Prairiland escaped Honey Grove with a one-point victory Friday, downing the Warriors 46-45 in a thriller.
Prairiland extended its lead to as many as 10, but Honey Grove always had an answer.
“They hit some shots, and they’re a well-coached team,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said.
Prairiland played stellar defense and found success in the paint, with Mayson Day and Ryan Butler combining for 18 points.
