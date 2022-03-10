With stellar pitching and powerful hitting, everything seemed to click for the Prairiland Lady Patriots softball team Tuesday, as they easily handled the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs to the tune of a 10-0 district-opening win.
The team didn’t waste any time in getting on the scoreboard, with Lady Patriot Lanna Riney driving in teammate Allison Choate in the first inning after Choate singled earlier in the inning. Choate would end the day batting a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and she wouldn’t be the only Lady Patriot to find a hit in each at-bat, as Kyndal Yaross would similarly bat 3-for-3 on the day.
Another run was added in the second when Jada Torres scored on a grounder by Randi Crawford, but the game was blown wide open when a three-run home run by Yaross put Prairiland up 5-0.
“Kyndal was seeing the ball really well, she was definitely locked in,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “She’s been working really hard and I think it’s going to pay off in a lot of big games for us this year.”
Torres and Choate also added RBIs, with Kirsten Bridges and McKenna Guest also crossing home plate.
All the while, Guest was in rare form in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out 13.
“She had great command and was mixing up her pitches really well,” Morris said.
