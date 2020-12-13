For Clarksville new boys basketball head coach Chris Carter, the wait for his first victory in Clarksville is now over as his team withstood a strong challenge from the Avinger Indians down the stretch, to walk away with an exciting 46-41 win in Friday night action. The victory gives Clarksville a 1-3 record for their young season. Avinger falls from the ranks of the unbeaten and now holds a 2-1 mark.
The Tigers entered the final quarter holding a 33-30 lead, but with 3:37 remaining in the contest, the Indians scored off the break deadlocking the game at 36-all. A beautiful runner in the lane from guard A’zarrion Presley gave Clarksville a 38-36 advantage with 3:03 left, but again Avinger tied the game at 38-all with 2:30 remaining.
A feed from Presley to Zion Banks for a bucket with 1:51 left set the stage for the final tie of the game at 40-all, when the Indians scored with 1:38 remaining. Then, Banks and company took over down the stretch.
Banks dropped in a free throw, and then a steal by Presley set up Nikereion Marcy’s bucket off the break, extending the Blue Tigers lead to 43-40 with 38 ticks left. Marcey had a huge game as he delivered a game high 22 points and connected on three long distance shots.
“Well, having two days of practice, but before that, we hadn’t practiced but one time since we got off quarantine, and that was Monday,” Carter said. “We played Tuesday, but having Wednesday and Thursday to practice, that helped out. Our offense got a little better, but we’ve still got a long ways to go.”
With Clarksville in the bonus, Rose stepped to the line and delivered a pair of high arched free throws pushing the Clarksville advantage to 45-40 with just 15 seconds remaining. After the Indians added a late free throw, Banks, who was huge in the quarter, not only scoring, but in rebounding, added the final point of the game from the line with two seconds left.
The game was close throughout with guards Michael Love and Marcy delivering the first Blue Tigers baskets of the game on three point bombs, as Clarksville jumped out to a 6-2 advantage. Marcy also hammered in the final basket of the quarter when he nailed a buzzer-beating three pointer from out top, to send Clarksville into period two, leading 17-8.
A bucket from Banks in the low post pushed the Tigers lead to 20-8 with 6:30 remaining in the first half, but by intermission Avinger had closed the gap to 26-20.
The Indians, who enjoyed a decisive height advantage with 6’ 9” Cade Walker down low, shaved the Clarksville lead to 31-28 with 4:56 left in period three, but a put back from Banks at the 3:21 mark gave Clarksville a 33-28 advantage in the low scoring affair.
“We pulled this game out on the defensive end. (We) rebounded tonight compared to Tuesday night when we gave Gladewater second chances. Tonight, they rebounded the basketball. Zion Banks stepped up big, and was a big difference for us down the stretch,” Carter said.
Banks added 14 points for the Tigers, while Walker was the lone Avinger player to reach double digits with 12 points. `
Thus far with four games played, the Blue Tigers have yet to put a squad on the court with the team at full strength. Carter says that the quarantine hurt his team, but he anticipates that around Christmas the team will be at full strength with everything clicking for his group.
