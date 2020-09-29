The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers shined last week as runners from across Northeast Texas competed in the 2020 North Lamar Cross Country Invitational. Paris came away on top in both the varsity boys and girls flights, but the Panthers were not far behind, finishing third in the boys’ flight and second in the girls’.
In the boys race, Wildcat Adam Hartman finished first overall, running the three-mile distance in 17:57. His teammates peppered the rest of the top 10 placings, with Pablo Melguizo finishing third, with a time of 18:35; Noah Allen finishing fifth with a time of 18:49; Kelton Varner finishing seventh with a time of 19:01; Lisandro Hernandez placing eighth with a time of 19:02; and Bryce Hollje rounding out the top 10 with a time of 19:28.
Wildcat Isaac Castillo finished just outside the top 10 in 11th, as did North Lamar Panther Matteo Lomnica, who finished 12th; Wildcat Luke Delagarza who finished 15th; Panther Austin Sims in 16th; Panther Wyatt Brady in 19th and Wildcat Jeovanny Avitua in 19th.
In the girls’ race, Ladycat Shamyia Holt placed the highest, finishing third overall with a time of 14:52 in the two-mile race. Teammate Diana Farfan finished right behind her in fourth with a time of 15:21. And Pantherette Catie Lenertz finished right on her heels in fifth, wiith a time of 15:25.
Pantherette Emma Fowler placed eighth with a time of 15:35 and her North Lamar teammate Addison Exum finished right behind her in ninth with a time of 15:36.
Just outside of the top 10 was Emeri Watson, of North Lamar, in 11th; Ladycats Lorena Alvarez, Yulianna Medina and McKenzie Carlton in 12 through 14th; and Pantherette Kaidyense Steed in 19th.
At the junior high level, Ladycats Olivia Gonzalez and Anna Grace Blassingame finished first and second, respectively in the girls race. And on the boys’ side, Panther Isiah O’Neal finished second, Prairiland Patriot Austin Young placed third and Wildcat James Carlton placed fourth.
