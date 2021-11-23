Every so often, a basketball team will have a game where it seems like if they take it, they’ll make it. The Chisum Mustangs had one such game Saturday night against Savoy, utterly dominating the Cardinals in a 118-11 victory.
The Mustangs built their lead up with stifling defense, forcing turnover after turnover, and racing down the court for easy transition baskets.
By the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs had already scored 41 points, with 14 of those points coming from senior Evan Wood.
By halftime, the Mustangs had put up more than a normal game’s worth of points, as they followed their 41 first-quarter points with 30 more in the second.
“I was glad we were able to get all 12 into the game, and they all scored and were able to play significant minutes,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said.
The exclamation point of the game came towards the end of the third quarter, when Wood stripped the ball from a Savoy ballhandler and took it coast-to-coast before slamming down a two-handed dunk.
“There’s no one in the county who’s a harder worker than Evan Wood,” Temple said. “One of his goals he’s had for a while was to punch one home, not just in practice but in a game, and I’m glad he was finally able to do it.”
Zaquavious Price played a big part in the offensive and defensive domination as well, scoring 18 points in the first three quarters before sitting out the entirety of the fourth.
Espn Blyton scored 15, Aiden Petkus and Brayden Brown each scored 12, Jett Petkus finished with eight points, Ashton Fleming had seven, Rylan Boutwell and Kason Merrit had four apiece, Adrian Norris had three and William Haley added two
